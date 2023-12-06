Oxygen Therapy Device Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032 | USD 18 Billion

Oxygen Therapy Device Market Set to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2028
The global oxygen therapy device market shows significant growth opportunities, driven by the escalating aging population and the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments worldwide. A recent analysis conducted by Report Ocean indicates a robust market expansion from its 2021 valuation of USD 9.4 billion to an estimated USD 18,173.9 million by 2028, marking a commendable CAGR of approximately 10.2% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2028.
Driving Forces Behind Market Growth
The upsurge in patients with respiratory ailments necessitating continuous use of oxygen therapy devices is a primary factor propelling market growth. Healthcare facilities are facing a burgeoning demand to accommodate individuals requiring prolonged oxygen therapy, driving the necessity for such devices. Additionally, escalating pollution levels and widespread tobacco usage further contribute to the burgeoning demand for oxygen therapy devices. The market is poised for growth with key players expanding globally and introducing innovative products.
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and allergies, remain pervasive globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that nearly two billion individuals over 60 years old will grapple with respiratory conditions by 2050, intensifying the demand for oxygen therapy devices. Environmental pollution is also significantly contributing to the rise in respiratory ailments such as COPD, asthma, and bronchitis, further fueling the demand for these devices.
Technological Progressions Driving Market Expansion
Innovative strides in oxygen therapy devices are fostering advancements, particularly in the development of portable oxygen concentrators. Traditional cylinder-based oxygen transport methods are progressively being replaced by portable concentrators that generate clinical oxygen by filtering ambient air, ensuring a continuous supply. These portable devices hold promise in enhancing patients’ quality of life. Continuous research and development initiatives by existing players are expected to bolster the global oxygen therapy market.
Home Care Segment’s Accelerated Growth
Segmented by end-users, the oxygen therapy devices industry includes hospitals, home care, and other settings. While hospitals currently lead due to robust infrastructure and expertise, the home care segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The efficient use of oxygen therapy devices in home care settings, primarily for geriatric patients, contributes to this growth. Home care settings provide comfort and independence to patients, augmenting the segment’s growth in the global oxygen therapy device market.
COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics
The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the significance of oxygen therapy as a vital treatment for patients with respiratory impairment. The market experienced a shift towards portable concentrators during the pandemic, accelerating the adoption of these devices. Despite temporary disruptions due to lockdowns, the portable oxygen therapy device market is expected to flourish. Moreover, the prevalence of COPD, which heightens COVID-19 severity risk, has fueled the development of treatments providing higher oxygen flow, further boosting the oxygen therapy device market.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Product Type
Oxygen Source Equipments
Oxygen Concentrator
Liquid oxygen device
Oxygen cylinders
Oxygen Delivery Devices
Oxygen Masks
Nasal Cannulas
Venture Masks
Non-Rebreather Masks
Bag Valve Masks
Other Devices
By Portability
Standalone Device
Portable Device
By Applications
COPD
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Pneumonia
Other diseases
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Regional Dominance and Competitive Landscape
The global oxygen therapy device market is fragmented in nature. The key players in the oxygen therapy device market are Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Koninklijke, Philips N.V, BD, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drgerwerk AG & Co., Inogen Inc., Messer Medical, HERSILL and other prominent players.
