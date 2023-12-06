Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032

Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market to Observe 9.4% CAGR During 2022-2028

The Saudi Arabia medical gloves market demonstrates a robust CAGR due to stringent governmental regulations mandating hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment to curb germ and disease transmission. Moreover, the market surge is fueled by increasing instances of infectious and chronic diseases, alongside burgeoning demand for invasive and non-invasive procedures.

A recent study by Report Ocean unveils that the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market, valued at USD 115.6 million in 2021, anticipates an impressive 9.4% CAGR, projecting annual revenues to reach USD 216.4 million by 2028. Strict governmental directives on hand sanitizers and protective gear are pivotal in preventing cross-contamination between healthcare workers and patients, stimulating market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diseases, coupled with procedural demands, propels the requirement for medical gloves. However, concerns about non-biodegradable gloves contributing to medical waste present a potential constraint.

Expanding Online Sales Channels Driving Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the global demand for medical gloves, creating supply shortages, including in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, manufacturers and suppliers turned to online sales channels, providing avenues for increased supply. These platforms not only facilitated sales but also aided in analytical functions like stock tracking and demand patterns, offering substantial growth potential for the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market.

Diagnostic Center Establishment Driving Market Expansion

The market, segmented by end-users, includes hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals dominated in 2021 due to surging demand for diagnostics and protective equipment amidst the pandemic. However, diagnostic centers are forecasted to emerge as key end-users, with the government establishing such facilities across the kingdom to address COVID-19 diagnoses.

Segmentation by Raw Materials and COVID-19 Impact

Segmented by raw materials into latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl rubber, polyisoprene, and others, vinyl rubber holds the largest share owing to its cost-effectiveness, ideal for mass usage during the pandemic. Conversely, nitrile rubber is anticipated to dominate the market due to its durability and resistance to punctures and allergies. The COVID-19 outbreak significantly augmented the demand for medical gloves, leading the Saudi government to initiate mass testing, substantially escalating market growth.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form

Powered

Powder-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Raw Material

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market are Saudi Disposable Hygienic Products Co. Ltd., Gracia Trading Est, Daw Trade Serve, Madar Rubber Factory, Islam Izzat, Health Ways Trading Est., INTCO Medical, Plasti Surge Industries, Sterimed Disposables, Medmeans Trading, and other prominent players.

The market’s competitive landscape, marked by both established and new players, reflects a keen focus on expanding production capacities and adopting strategic alliances to cater to burgeoning demand.

