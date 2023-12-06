United States Ventilator Market Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

US Ventilator Market Poised for Continuous Growth Ahead
The United States ventilator market is experiencing a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to increased ICU admissions and the introduction of innovative products by manufacturers. This growth trajectory indicates evolving trends in the US ventilator market.
A recent study by Report Ocean forecasts the United States ventilator market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% from 2022 to 2028. The demand for ventilators surged after the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing a significant rise in ICU admissions. By January 2022, the United States had recorded over 75 million COVID-19 cases, intensifying the need for ventilators during the forecast period.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR441
Launch of Novel Products Driving Growth Opportunities
In response to the escalating demand, manufacturers are unveiling new ventilator models to capture a substantial market share. Collaborations are also being established to bolster product portfolios. Notably, Philips partnered with the US government to augment ventilator production in its US factories. Additionally, NASA developed a high-pressure ventilator for treating COVID-19 patients. Such initiatives are expected to propel growth in the US ventilator market.
Market Segmentation and Impact of COVID-19
The US ventilator market, segmented by end-users into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services, sees the hospital segment as the primary market player. This segment’s dominance is attributed to the high number of in-patient treatments and increased surgical procedures, especially amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases.
In terms of modes, the market segments into combined-mode ventilation, volume/assist-control mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, and others. The volume/assist-control mode ventilation segment holds the largest share, commonly used in intensive care units for patients requiring respiratory support. The escalating respiratory issues in the US contribute to the growth of this segment.
The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 heightened the need for ICU admissions, necessitating ventilators to support patients with impaired lung function. The US government mandated increased ventilator production to address shortages, leading to rapid market growth.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR441
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Segment
By Mobility
Intensive Care Ventilators
High-End ICU Ventilators
Mid-End ICU Ventilators
Basic ICU Ventilators
Portable/Transportable Ventilators
By Interface
Invasive Ventilation
Non-Invasive Ventilation
By Type
Adult/Pediatric Ventilators
Infant/Neonatal Ventilators
By Mode
Combined-Mode Ventilation
Volume-Mode Ventilation
Pressure-Mode Ventilation
Other Modes
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care
Ambulatory Care Centers
Emergency Medical Services
United States Ventilator Market – Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the United States ventilator market are Airon Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Bunnell Incorporated, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Hartwell Medical Corp., Hillrom, Oceanic Medical Products, Inc., United Hayek Industries, Inc., and other prominent players.
The market is highly consolidated and competitive due to the presence of industry giants who lead the market in terms of investment and innovations. The prominent market players consistently launch advanced ventilators with advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of the medical industry. They also significantly invest in expanding their production capacity to meet the market demand for ventilators after the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.
You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR441
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape among Key Players
- Data Segmentation
- Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa
- Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis
- Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions
- Appendix
Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:
- Strategic Insights
- Comprehensive Examination
- Identification of Growth Prospects
- Competitive Landscape Evaluation
- Detailed Profiles of Companies
- Future Market Projections
- Industry Analysis
- Insights into Value Chain
Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR441
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com