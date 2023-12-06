United States Ventilator Market Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

US Ventilator Market Poised for Continuous Growth Ahead

The United States ventilator market is experiencing a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to increased ICU admissions and the introduction of innovative products by manufacturers. This growth trajectory indicates evolving trends in the US ventilator market.

A recent study by Report Ocean forecasts the United States ventilator market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% from 2022 to 2028. The demand for ventilators surged after the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing a significant rise in ICU admissions. By January 2022, the United States had recorded over 75 million COVID-19 cases, intensifying the need for ventilators during the forecast period.

Launch of Novel Products Driving Growth Opportunities

In response to the escalating demand, manufacturers are unveiling new ventilator models to capture a substantial market share. Collaborations are also being established to bolster product portfolios. Notably, Philips partnered with the US government to augment ventilator production in its US factories. Additionally, NASA developed a high-pressure ventilator for treating COVID-19 patients. Such initiatives are expected to propel growth in the US ventilator market.

Market Segmentation and Impact of COVID-19

The US ventilator market, segmented by end-users into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services, sees the hospital segment as the primary market player. This segment’s dominance is attributed to the high number of in-patient treatments and increased surgical procedures, especially amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In terms of modes, the market segments into combined-mode ventilation, volume/assist-control mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, and others. The volume/assist-control mode ventilation segment holds the largest share, commonly used in intensive care units for patients requiring respiratory support. The escalating respiratory issues in the US contribute to the growth of this segment.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 heightened the need for ICU admissions, necessitating ventilators to support patients with impaired lung function. The US government mandated increased ventilator production to address shortages, leading to rapid market growth.

United States Ventilator Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the United States ventilator market are Airon Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Bunnell Incorporated, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Hartwell Medical Corp., Hillrom, Oceanic Medical Products, Inc., United Hayek Industries, Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is highly consolidated and competitive due to the presence of industry giants who lead the market in terms of investment and innovations. The prominent market players consistently launch advanced ventilators with advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of the medical industry. They also significantly invest in expanding their production capacity to meet the market demand for ventilators after the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

