Immune Health Products Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

The global immune health products market held a market value of USD 15,607.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies

Despite these driving factors, the stringent procurement policies by government and high cost associated with hydrogen production are expected to restrain the market growth. Supply chain disruptions and lockdowns hampered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate.

In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.

KEY PLAYER

Amway Corp, Ad Veda, Banyan Botanicals, Bayer AG, Food ARC, Glanbia, Plc, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Natural Immunogenics, Nature’s Way Products, NOW Foods, Nutramarks Inc, NutriGold Inc, Source Naturals, the Himalayan Drug Company, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The immune health products market involves several key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and development. These stakeholders encompass various participants, including manufacturers, suppliers of ingredients, retailers, distributors, regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, consumers, and research institutions.

Manufacturers of immune health products are central to this market. They produce a wide range of supplements, vitamins, herbal remedies, functional foods, and beverages specifically formulated to support immune function. These manufacturers invest in research and development to create innovative products containing immune-boosting ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins, and probiotics.

Suppliers of ingredients play a crucial role in providing raw materials such as vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, probiotics, and other nutrients used in immune health products. These suppliers contribute to product innovation and quality by ensuring the efficacy, purity, and safety of ingredients.

Retailers, including pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets, online retailers, and specialty shops, influence consumer access to immune health products. They manage product placement, marketing strategies, and consumer education, which impacts consumer choices and purchasing behaviors.

Distributors play a significant role in the supply chain by facilitating the distribution of immune health products from manufacturers to retailers. Their efficient logistics and distribution networks ensure the availability and timely delivery of products to meet consumer demand.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health regulatory agencies, set standards and regulations governing the production, labeling, safety, and marketing claims of immune health products. Compliance with these regulations is crucial to ensure product safety and credibility within the market.

Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nutritionists, dietitians, and alternative medicine practitioners, play a role in recommending or advising on immune health products. Their expertise and recommendations influence consumer perceptions and choices regarding these products.

Consumers’ increasing awareness of the importance of immune health drives the demand for immune health products. Factors such as a growing focus on preventive healthcare, aging populations, and a desire for natural health solutions contribute to the market’s expansion.

Research institutions and scientific organizations contribute to advancing knowledge and understanding of immune health, conducting studies on ingredients, formulations, and their effects on the immune system. Their research findings support product development and marketing claims.

Understanding the strategies, ingredient sourcing, regulatory compliance, consumer preferences, and scientific advancements of these key stakeholders is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within the immune health products market. Their collective efforts shape product innovation, availability, quality, and market growth, making them instrumental in steering the direction of the industry. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are vital for predicting market shifts and future developments.

Segments Overview:

The global immune health products market is segmented into source, processed state, type, form, function, and distribution channel.

By Source,

Plant based

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Herbs

o Grains and seeds

o Roots & Tubers

o Ginger

o Turmeric

o Beetroot

o Garlic

Animal based

o White meat

o Red meat

o Fish & Crustaceans

o Others

Microorganism based

o Kefir

o Yogurt

o Fermented Vegetables

o Sauerkraut

o Tempeh

o Kombucha Tea

o Kimchi

o Miso

The plant based segment held the largest share in 2020 of around 60% owing to the increasing product launches and the rising inclination towards vegan lifestyle. On the basis of animal based, the fish & crustaceans sub-segment market value is anticipated to cross USD 3000 million by 2026. Moreover, based on microorganism, the miso sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 11.4% with its market value surpassing the yogurt segment in 2021.

By Processed State,

Raw

Semi-processed

Processed/Packaged

Frozen

The semi-processed segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2%, whereas the processed or packaged segment held the largest share owing to the increasing preference of packaged products by professionals.

By Type,

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

The tablets segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 60% owing to the increasing manufacturing of tablet form by the prominent players. Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a rate of 9.9% over the forecast period.

By Form,

Vitamins

Minerals

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Phytonutrients

Amino Acids

Others

The vitamins segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for vitamin supplements as vitamin deficiencies in teens and young population increase all over the world. The omega-3 fatty acids segment value is expected to cross USD 2000 million by 2024.

By Function,

Fitness

Anti-Inflammatory

Digestion

Metabolism

Disease Prevention

Personal Protection

Others

The fitness segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high use of immunity building supplements in the daily fitness regimes of people in many countries. On the other hand, the disease prevention segment is growing faster in comparison to the fitness segment.

By Distribution Channel,

Medical Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

The online stores segment held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing penetration of ecommerce and the rising acceptance of online shopping.

Regional Overview

By region, the global immune health products market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% owing to increasing acceptance and adoption of immune health products among end users. The Asia Pacific market for immune health products is projected to be the fastest growing with a rate of more than 10% owing to the rising number of players investing and commercializing innovative immune health products.

