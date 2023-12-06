Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global direct-to-consumer coffee market held a market value of USD 983.6 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,722.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The estimated market volume for direct-to-consumer coffee is expected to reach 139.03-kilo tons by 2027.

Direct-to-consumer coffee companies, connect the local coffee roasters directly with their consumers. The direct-to-consumer coffee market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing demand for the single-serve coffee brewing system and surge in demand for certified coffee products. However, rising awareness regarding the detrimental effects of caffeine on human health is likely to restrain the market growth. Manufacturers reported a positive impact of the COVID-19 on the direct-to-consumer coffee market, as the local brewers would directly deliver the coffee to the rising remote workforce.

The “Direct-To-Consumer Coffee Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The single-serve coffee brewing systems are experiencing heavy demand owing to the high quality of coffee they offer. The efficiency and availability of diverse choices are also expected to boost market growth. According to a report by Statista, as of December 2020, around 40% of people in the U.S. own single-cup brewing systems. Furthermore, the rising popularity of certain single-serve coffee brewing system brands is also anticipated to boost market growth. These brands include Keurig K-Elite, Black+Decker Single Serve Coffee Maker, Keurig K-Duo Plus, Breville-Nespresso USA VertuoPlus, AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker, Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Brewer, Jura E8 Automatic Coffee Machine, and Keurig K-Café, among others. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for the single-serve coffee brewing system, hence fuelling the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Bean Box, Blue Bottle, Craft Coffee, Gevalia, La Colombe Coffee, Nestle, Pact Coffee, Peet’s Coffee, Spinn Coffee, Sudden Coffee, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL), Tandem Coffee, Vega Coffee, and Yes Plz Coffee, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) coffee market involves several key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and evolution. These stakeholders encompass various participants, including coffee producers, roasters, retailers, online platforms, consumers, logistics and shipping companies, and technology providers. Coffee producers and roasters are fundamental stakeholders in this market. They grow, source, roast, and package coffee beans for direct sale to consumers. They often emphasize quality, unique flavors, and ethical sourcing practices to differentiate their products in the competitive DTC coffee landscape. Retailers, especially online platforms and specialty coffee shops, play a crucial role in facilitating direct sales of coffee to consumers. They manage e-commerce platforms, marketing strategies, and customer engagement to attract and retain consumers seeking high-quality coffee products. Consumers, with their evolving tastes and preferences for specialty and artisanal coffee, drive the demand for DTC coffee. They are increasingly interested in exploring various coffee origins, flavors, brewing methods, and sustainability practices, seeking a personalized coffee experience. Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS138 Logistics and shipping companies are essential in ensuring efficient and timely delivery of coffee orders to consumers. Their reliable shipping services are crucial for maintaining the freshness and quality of coffee beans during transportation. Technology providers offering e-commerce platforms, payment solutions, and customer relationship management tools support DTC coffee retailers in managing online sales, enhancing user experience, and engaging with consumers through personalized interactions. Marketplace aggregators or platforms that curate various DTC coffee brands and products also contribute significantly by providing consumers with a wide selection and convenient shopping experiences. Industry associations and certifications focused on sustainability, fair trade, organic practices, and quality standards play a role in shaping consumer perceptions and influencing purchasing decisions within the DTC coffee market. Understanding the strategies, quality control measures, consumer preferences, technological innovations, shipping logistics, and marketing approaches of these key stakeholders is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within the DTC coffee market. Their collective efforts shape product availability, quality, innovation, consumer experience, and market growth, making them instrumental in steering the direction of the industry. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are vital for predicting market shifts and future developments in the DTC coffee segment.

Segments Overview:

The global direct-to-consumer coffee market is segmented based on product, packaging, subscription model, distribution channel, and end-user.

By Product,

• Coffee Pod and Capsules

• Soluble or Instant Coffee

• Whole Beans

• Ready-to-Drink

The coffee pods and capsules segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 44% owing to their high demand. The soluble or instant coffee segment is expected to surpass the whole beans segment’s volume in 2021 and is also expected to become the second-largest contributing segment in terms of volume. Also, the ready-to-drink segment’s volume is anticipated to surpass around 70-kilo tons by 2027.

By Packaging,

• Jars

• Pouches/Sachets

• Capsules/Pods

• Ready to Drink (RTD)

The pouches/sachets segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 16.1% owing to its high adoption due to convenient use. The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in terms of volume over the forecast period, with a market volume of 28.21-kilo tons in 2020.

By Subscription Model,

• Replenish

• Access

• Curation

The replenish segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to their high demand, while the curation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel,

• Online (Company/Brand Websites)

• Offline (Specialty Stores/Brand Stores)

The online segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce websites for ordering such consumer goods products. The offline segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to their high preference, especially in developing nations.

By End User,

• Commercial

o Coffee Shops and Restaurants

o Offices

o Education Institutes

o Aviation & Transportation

o Other Commercial Places

• Residential

The residential segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for direct-to-consumer coffee products by people working from home during the pandemic. On the other hand, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and within, the commercial segment, the offices’ segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9%.

