United State Hearing Aids Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

United States Hearing Aids Market Set for 9.4% CAGR During Forecast Period

The United States hearing aids market is gaining considerable traction owing to the burgeoning healthcare sector, a rise in hearing loss prevalence, favorable regulatory policies, and increased insurance coverage nationwide.

A recent study by Report Ocean unveiled that the United States Hearing Aids Market hit USD 3.17 billion in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 9.4%, surging to approximately USD 5.93 billion by 2028. The market’s upswing is attributed to the expanding healthcare industry and heightened demand for hearing aids driven by increased incidents of hearing loss. Furthermore, favorable regulatory policies, technological advancements, and a growing focus on restoring auditory capabilities contribute to market growth. Expanding insurance coverage and innovative products introduced by major players are key drivers propelling market expansion. However, the market faces challenges due to high device costs and patient drop-out rates from hearing loss treatments, potentially hampering growth.

Rising Hearing Loss Prevalence

Monitoring and addressing hearing impairments are crucial due to increased prevalence across the country. Untreated hearing loss adversely affects social interaction, learning, language development in children, and communication abilities in adults. Moreover, untreated hearing loss correlates with various medical and mental health issues in older adults, accentuating opportunities for the US Hearing Aids Market during the forecast period.

Enhanced Insurance Coverage and Regulatory Policies

Favorable reimbursement and regulatory norms for hearing aids are pivotal factors boosting market growth. Regulatory amendments in the US have facilitated access to assistive auditory devices for individuals with hearing impairments. A 2017 statute signed by President Trump mandates the FDA to establish safety guidelines enabling over-the-counter sales of these devices for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, sans an audiologist’s consultation. These changes are poised to augment the adoption of hearing aids across the United States.

Challenges: Lack of Expert Professionals

The shortage of qualified professionals in various regions to conduct ENT treatments like cochlear implantation, particularly in underdeveloped areas, is a significant issue. Despite a substantial patient population, certain regions forecast a limited supply of experienced ENT surgeons, curbing the number of ENT procedures performed annually. This shortage poses a challenge for the hearing aids market, impeding its growth. Moreover, high device costs and patient drop-outs from hearing loss treatments remain restraining factors.

Segmental Insights

In terms of distribution channels, the US Hearing Aids Market segments into Government Services, Manufacturer Owned Retail Network, National Retailers, Independent Retailers/Small chains, Online Retailers, and Others. The Manufacturer Owned Retail Network segment dominates, with major players focusing on acquiring and establishing new retail outlets. Additionally, the growing preference for online channels positions the online retailers segment to secure a significant market share throughout the projection period (2022-2028).

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the healthcare industry, leading to postponed or canceled elective treatments in hospitals inundated with urgent COVID-19 cases. The medical device market, including hearing aids, witnessed a decline due to the healthcare crisis.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2030

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Hearing Devices

BTE(Behind The Ear)

ITE(In The Ear)

RIC(Receiver In The Canal)

CIC(Completely In The Canal)

Others

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

Bone Anchored Implants

By Distribution Channel

Government Services

Manufacturer Owned Retail Network

National Retailers

Independent Retailers/Small chains

Online Retailers

Others

By Age

Adult

Pediatric

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the United State Hearing Aids Market are Sonova, Demant A/S, GN StoreNord A/S, Cochlear Ltd, WS Audiology, RION Co., Ltd, Starkey Company, MED-EL, and other prominent players. The US Hearing Aids Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Business Opportunity

Consult our analysts for crucial insights into the United States Hearing Aids Market, uncovering growth potential, trends, market size forecasts, recent technology trends, and industry insights for strategic decisions. The comprehensive report analyzes growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics for informed decision-making.

