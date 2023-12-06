Infant Food Market Beating Historical Challenges, What’s Next

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global infant food market was worth at USD 74,087.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 114,241.5 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period.

The “Infant Food Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Infant food is specialty nutrition designed preferably for infants under age 12 months. The infant food is inherently made soft for easy consumption and is available in several varieties and flavors. The rising awareness about importance of nutrition among parents, growing personal disposable income, and increasing number of working women are major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growth in e-commerce industry in developing economies is giving a push to the sales of infant food through online channels. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing acceptability for quality baby food products in developing nations is anticipated to encourage the consumers to opt for infant food products. Further, the new product developments and product launches is expected to support the market growth in coming years. For instance, in December 2020, Abbott Nutrition launched Similac line Pro-Advance. This infant formula includes 2’-FL HMO prebiotic added for infant immune support.

KEY PLAYER

Abbott (Abbott Nutrition), Babylicious Ltd., Babynat, Beech Nut Nutrition Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bubs Organic, LLC, DANONE, Dutch LadyMilk Industries Bhd, Earth’s Best (The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.), Ella’s Kitchen, FASSKA, H.J. Heinz Company, Hero Baby, HiPP, Little Dish, Nestle SA, Nutricia, Plasmon, Perrigo Company plc, SMA Nutrition, Sprout Foods, Inc., and Want Want Group Leisure Foods Ltd.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The infant food market involves several key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and evolution. These stakeholders encompass various participants, including infant food manufacturers, retailers, regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, consumers, suppliers of ingredients, and research institutions.

Infant food manufacturers play a central role in producing a wide range of baby food products, including infant formula, baby cereals, purees, snacks, and beverages. They adhere to stringent quality standards and regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety, nutritional adequacy, and suitability of their products for infants and young children.

Retailers, including supermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, and online platforms, are crucial in distributing infant food products to consumers. They manage product placement, marketing strategies, and consumer education, impacting consumer choices and purchasing behaviors.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health regulatory agencies, establish strict standards and regulations governing the production, labeling, safety, and nutritional composition of infant food products. Compliance with these regulations is essential to ensure the safety and quality of products for infants.

Healthcare professionals, including pediatricians, nutritionists, and dietitians, play a significant role in advising parents on infant nutrition and feeding practices. Their recommendations and guidance influence parental decisions regarding the selection of appropriate infant food products.

Consumers, particularly parents and caregivers, drive the demand for infant food products. They prioritize factors such as nutritional value, safety, convenience, organic or natural ingredients, and allergen-free options when choosing products for their infants.

Suppliers of ingredients provide essential raw materials used in manufacturing infant food products, ensuring the quality, safety, and nutritional integrity of the ingredients used.

Research institutions and scientific organizations contribute to advancing knowledge on infant nutrition, conducting studies on ingredients, formulations, and their effects on infant health. Their research findings support product development and nutritional recommendations for infants.

Understanding the strategies, ingredient sourcing, regulatory compliance, consumer preferences, nutritional science, and safety measures of these key stakeholders is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within the infant food market. Their collective efforts shape product innovation, availability, quality, and market growth, making them instrumental in guiding the direction of the industry. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are crucial for predicting market shifts and ensuring the well-being of infants through safe and nutritious food options.

Segments Overview:

The global infant market is segmented into product type, ingredients, category, and distribution channel.

By product type

• Bottled Baby Food

• Baby Food Cereals

• Baby Food Snacks

• Baby Food Soup

• Frozen Baby Food

• Ready To Feed Baby Food

The baby food cereals segment accounts for largest share of more than 24% and the bottled baby food segment accounts for second largest share in the product type segment. The growing awareness among parents about several health benefits of feeding baby foods is one of the major factors supporting the market growth of the segment.

By ingredients,

• Cereals

• Fruits

• Meat Products

• Milk Products

• Vegetables

The milk products segment accounts for the largest share, followed by cereals segment. The rise in medical issues related to breast feeding in women is a key factor for the growth of milk products segment.

By category,

• Organic

• Conventional

The organic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment on the basis of category. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing inclination of parents towards organic infant foods, which has resulted in increased focus of market players in developing organic products.

By Distribution Channel,

• Offline Channel

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Drugstores/ Pharmacies

• Conventional Channel

The offline segment accounts for largest share in the distribution channel segment. Hypermarkets and supermarket are commonly preferred offline channels, as consumer variety of products under one roof. In the U.S., baby food products are majorly sold through stores such as Target and Walmart.

The online segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the rise in e-commerce sector in the developing countries.

