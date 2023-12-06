ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market held a market value of USD 626.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 945.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. Around 99,948 thousand units of interventional radiology devices were estimated to be sold in 2021 in the ASEAN region.

Interventional radiology devices are used to perform various minimally-invasive procedures using medical imaging guidance, such as computed tomography, x-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and growing adoption of interventional radiology devices.

The “ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Furthermore, use of radiology devices for cancer treatment along with the technological advancements with respect to interventional radiology devices are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, risk of high radiation exposure is estimated to act as a barrier for the market growth. Furthermore, stringent government regulations also hamper the market growth. The Indonesian Radiation Oncology Society and the South-East Asian Society of Interventional Radiology (SEASIR), are amongst the various regulatory bodies functioning in the market.

KEY PLAYER

MARKET OVERVIEW

The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) interventional radiology devices market involves several key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and development. These stakeholders encompass various participants, including medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, distributors, patients, and research institutions.

Medical device manufacturers are central to the interventional radiology devices market in the ASEAN region. They design, develop, produce, and market a wide range of devices used in interventional radiology procedures. These devices include angiography systems, catheters, guidewires, embolization devices, stents, and imaging agents. Manufacturers focus on innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Healthcare providers, including interventional radiologists, radiology departments, hospitals, and clinics, are key stakeholders in utilizing interventional radiology devices. They perform minimally invasive procedures using these devices for diagnosing and treating various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and peripheral vascular disorders.

Regulatory bodies in ASEAN countries, such as the respective health ministries and regulatory agencies, oversee the approval, safety, and quality assurance of interventional radiology devices. Compliance with regulatory standards is crucial for manufacturers to market and distribute their devices in these markets.

Distributors and medical equipment suppliers play a significant role in the distribution, sales, and marketing of interventional radiology devices to healthcare facilities and providers across ASEAN countries. They manage logistics, supply chain networks, and relationships with manufacturers to ensure the availability of these devices.

Patients who undergo interventional radiology procedures benefit from the advancements in these devices, which offer minimally invasive treatment options, reduced recovery times, and improved clinical outcomes.

Research institutions and academic centers contribute to advancements in interventional radiology by conducting studies, clinical trials, and research on new devices, procedures, and applications. Their findings drive innovation and improvements in device technology and treatment efficacy.

Understanding the strategies, regulatory landscape, market penetration, technological advancements, healthcare provider preferences, and patient outcomes associated with interventional radiology devices in the ASEAN region is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in interventional radiology devices, steering the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are crucial for predicting market shifts, improving patient care, and fostering innovation in medical technology.

Segments Overview:

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market is segmented into type, procedure, and applications.

By Type,

? Catheters

? Stents

? Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

? Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

? Angioplasty Balloons

? Thrombectomy Systems

? Embolization Devices

? Biopsy Needles

? Accessories

? Other Interventional Radiology Products

The stents segment is expected to account for the highest market share of more than 25% owing to the high usage of stents in various surgeries. The angioplasty balloons segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8.7% over the projected period owing to various technology advancements.

By Procedure,

? Angioplasty

? Angiography

? Embolization

? Thrombolysis

? Biopsy & Drainage

? Vertebroplasty

? Nephrostomy

? Other Procedures

The angioplasty segment is expected to hold market share of over 25% in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of angioplasty surgeries. The angiography segment is estimated to surpass a revenue of around USD 100 million by 2023 owing to the high procedure number.

By Applications,

? Cardiology

? Urology & Nephrology

? Oncology

? Gastroenterology

? Neurology

? Orthopedics

? Other Applications

The orthopedics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence rate of orthopedic disorders, including musculoskeletal conditions

REASION TO BUY

