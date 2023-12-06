Structural Heart Devices Market 2023 Analysis, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

Global Structural Heart Devices Market Set for 11.1% CAGR During Forecast Period

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is thriving due to the increased prevalence of various structural heart diseases, expanding indications for transcatheter structural heart products, and a rising burden of degenerative valvular heart diseases among the geriatric population.

A recent study by Report Ocean unveiled that the Global Structural Heart Devices Market reached USD 11.63 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 11.1%, reaching approximately USD 24.16 billion by 2028. The market’s growth is fueled by the surge in structural heart disease cases, predominantly linked to heart valves or tissues, with some congenital and others developing later in life. Additionally, the market is propelled by the growing demand for efficient procedures, a preference for minimally invasive structural heart therapeutic products among value-oriented patients, and increased R&D investment for innovative technologies. Incorporation of new technologies like IoT, AI, and cloud computing drives market progression. However, limitations in cardiac surgery accessibility in developing nations and a scarcity of skilled personnel may impact procedural volumes, affecting market growth during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Rising Incidence of Structural Heart Disease

The escalation in patients afflicted with structural heart diseases has surged the demand for structural heart devices. These conditions, often congenital, affect a significant number of newborns. Reports from The Nemours Foundation suggest nearly one in 100 newborns has congenital heart defects, impacting approximately 60 million Americans or 20-25% of adults. Henry Ford Hospital’s Center for Structural Heart Disease notes approximately 250,000 patients diagnosed annually with mitral valve diseases. Furthermore, 1.75 million Europeans grapple with aortic stenosis. These statistics underscore the need for heart treatment devices, driving innovations in repair and replacement techniques. Approval for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures in the US and Europe, along with annual mitral valve surgeries, adds impetus to the Global Structural Heart Devices Market growth.

Surging Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive structural cardiac procedures and devices are favored over open-heart surgeries due to their less invasive nature. Cardiologists often perform minimally invasive procedures to treat structural heart disorders involving the aortic, mitral, and artificial heart valves. Ongoing advancements in structural heart treatment introduce left arterial appendage closure devices, aortic valve replacement valves, and biological and tissue valves, presenting potential prospects.

Challenge: Rigorous Approval Process

Stringent approval processes for structural heart devices in most countries, given their implantation in the body, pose a significant challenge. Structural heart devices are classified as Class III by the FDA and Class IIa and III under CE Mark. Approval is time-consuming and costly, with FDA-associated approval stages accounting for a substantial portion of the total commercialization expenses for these medical devices.

Segmental Coverage

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market segments into Replacement procedures, further categorized into TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement), and repair procedures encompassing Closure, Annuloplasty, Valvuloplasty, TMVR Procedures, and Others. During the forecast period, Replacement procedures, particularly transcatheter replacement, will dominate due to their long-term durability and widespread preference.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted various industries, resulting in stringent lockdowns and business closures. Supply chain disruptions affected market participants, causing delays in structural heart device commercialization. However, the market is expected to recover in the latter half of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Structural Heart Devices Market are Abbott Laboratories, Affluent Medical SA, Artivion Inc, AtriCure Inc, CORONEO Inc, Braile Biomedica, Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Jc Medical Inc, Johnson and Johnson Inc, and other prominent players

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Structural Heart Devices Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Structural Heart Devices Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Business Opportunity

