Surgical Robotics Market 2023 : Recent Developments, Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2032

Global Surgical Robotics Market to Flourish at 18.4% CAGR until 2028

The worldwide surgical robotics market is experiencing robust growth at an 18.4% CAGR, primarily attributed to the escalating demand for surgical procedures and a substantial scarcity of professional surgeons on a global scale.

As per a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the global surgical robotics market, valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2021, is poised to reach approximately USD 18.2 billion by 2028, propelled by the escalating demand for surgical procedures due to the surge in chronic diseases. This demand is coupled with a dearth of skilled surgeons globally. Moreover, significant advancements in surgical robotics technology through relentless research and development activities are expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Emerging Economies Foster Growth Potential

Emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing substantial investments in their healthcare sectors, particularly in adopting advanced medical tools such as surgical robotics. This surge is driven by increased funding and these countries’ attractiveness for medical tourism. The resulting rise in demand for surgical procedures is anticipated to further propel the surgical robotics market in the forecast period.

Shortage of Skilled Surgeons Boosts Market Growth

The scarcity of adequately skilled surgeons to meet the demand for surgical procedures stands as a driving factor for the surgical robotics market. Acquiring surgical skills requires extensive training, consuming considerable time. The deployment of surgical robotics addresses this challenge, prompting manufacturers to expand production to cater to the escalating demand, consequently driving overall market growth.

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The market is segmented by application into general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications. The general surgery segment holds the largest market share, encompassing a broad range of procedures like Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, Colon Cancer Surgery, and others. Adoption of surgical robotics in general procedures, prompted by the increasing global surgical burden, fuels market expansion.

Geographically, North America dominates the surgical robotics market due to rising chronic diseases, private investments in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and a growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Europe closely follows North America, covering a substantial market share.

COVID-19 Impact

Initially, the COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the surgical robotics market, leading to the postponement of elective surgeries and a decreased demand due to the risk of virus transmission. However, as surgical robotics facilitate contactless medical procedures, the market is expected to rebound significantly over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the surgical robotics market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Asensus Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, Diligent Robotics, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Sarcos Robotics, Barrett Technology, Smith & Nephew, Medicaroid Corporation, avateramedical Gmbh, National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC), Microsure, Corindus Vascular Robotics, OMNIlife Science, Preceyes BV, Titan Medical, and other prominent players.

The market is highly competitive and consolidated with the presence of several multinational corporations. However, robotic startup companies are also emerging and giving tough competition to established players. The companies are launching a wide range of products that are capable of performing different types of surgeries. They are also significantly investing in research and development activities. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the surgical robotics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the surgical robotics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Opportunity for Business Growth

Consult our analysts to leverage crucial insights into the surgical robotics market, including growth potential, upcoming trends, market size forecasts, recent technological advancements, and industry insights. The comprehensive report offers analyses on growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics, aiding informed strategic decisions.

