India Medical Equipment Financing Market Size 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2032

India’s Medical Equipment Financing Market Set to Expand at 13% CAGR in Forecast Period
The Indian medical equipment financing market is witnessing robust growth, projected at a 13.20% CAGR, driven by burgeoning demands for consumer electronics like smartphones and escalating interest in IoT devices, alongside the increasing production of electric vehicles.
A recent study by Report Ocean unveiled the value of the Indian medical equipment financing market at USD 3.9 billion in 2021. Forecasts predict substantial growth, projecting revenues around USD 9.3 billion by 2028. The market’s acceleration is attributed to a burgeoning medical and healthcare industry coupled with rapid strides in research and development efforts. The growing number of medical equipment finance companies signifies significant potential for industry development. However, obstacles like lack of awareness and challenges in credit approval might impede market growth.
Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth
Continuous evolution and integration of advanced technologies like big data, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning into medical equipment are driving rapid obsolescence. As a result, the need for equipment replacement to keep pace with evolving healthcare dynamics is expected to fuel growth in India’s medical equipment financing market.
Rising Demand from Research Institutes
India’s medical research sector is gaining momentum, buoyed by increased government focus and funding on medical research infrastructure. The influx of government and private funding into research institutes necessitates the acquisition of advanced medical equipment. As a viable alternative for equipment sourcing, medical equipment financing providers are presenting lucrative growth prospects for the market.
Segmentation and Regional Insights
The Indian medical equipment financing market segments into new medical equipment, rental equipment, and refurbished equipment. The new medical equipment segment commands the largest market share, driven by the risk factors associated with rental or refurbished equipment such as failures and infection transmission.
Regionally, Southern India holds the lion’s share in the market, buoyed by its robust healthcare sector. Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Kerala have a high concentration of hospitals with varied specializations, contributing significantly to the demand for medical equipment financing.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated expansion prospects for India’s medical equipment finance sector. The healthcare system faced immense strain due to the surge in COVID-19 patients. Private healthcare institutions resorted to loans to enhance healthcare capacities, meet diagnostic equipment demands, and procure essential medical accessories. Consequently, India’s medical equipment finance market witnessed substantial growth.
Competitive Landscape
The leading market players in the India medical equipment financing market are HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, State Bank of India, Siemens Financial Services Private Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bajaj Finserv Limited, YES BANK LIMITED, IndusInd Bank Limited, Moneywise Financial Services Pvt Ltd (SMC Finance), Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., Phillip Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players.
The India medical equipment financing market is increasingly becoming fragmented with the increasing number of financial institutions entering the market. The companies are launching plans and services that suit the needs of different kinds and sizes of medical and healthcare organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Billion)
Market Share & Forecast
By Equipment
Diagnostic Equipment
Therapeutic Equipment
Patient Monitoring Equipment
Laboratory Equipment
Medical Furniture
By Type
New Medical Equipment
Rental Equipment
Refurbished Equipment
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
By Region
Northern India
Southern India
Eastern India
Western India
The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the India medical equipment financing market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the India medical equipment financing market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.
