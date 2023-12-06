Europe Health Insurance Market by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation and Forecast till 2032

Europe Health Insurance Market Expected to Hit USD 440 Billion by 2022

The European health insurance market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), spurred by the surge in various healthcare conditions, chronic illnesses, escalating medical costs, and supportive government policies.

According to a recent Report Ocean study, the Europe health insurance market attained a value of USD 286.3 billion in 2021. Forecasts predict a substantial leap, projecting revenues to reach USD 440.4 billion by 2028. The market’s momentum is fueled by the increasing prevalence of diverse healthcare conditions and chronic illnesses, which are accompanied by mounting healthcare costs. Additionally, favorable governmental policies are further propelling market expansion, albeit complications in claiming reimbursements may restrain growth.

Surging Demand for Individual Insurance Policies

The Europe health insurance market, segmented by coverage type into individuals and families, witnesses the individual coverage segment dominating the market. This segment’s growth is attributed to a rising number of individuals purchasing health insurance. Moreover, the increasing incidence of chronic disorders in the adult population, like diabetes, liver disease, and heart disease, fuels growth in the individual coverage segment.

Term and Lifetime Coverage Dynamics

The market, categorized by term of coverage into term and lifetime, sees lifetime health insurance holding the largest market share. This form of insurance is preferred for its convenience, ensuring benefits even in the event of death, with no yearly renewal required. Furthermore, insurance providers often offer cheaper prices for long-term policies, attracting clientele. Conversely, short-term insurance, popular among middle-income groups in developing nations, gains traction due to its low premium rates.

Demographics and Regional Insights

Demographic segmentation—minor, adult, and senior citizens—reveals the senior citizen segment as the highest market shareholder. This is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the prevalence of numerous chronic medical conditions among this demographic. In terms of regional segmentation, Denmark stands as the market leader, benefitting from favorable government health insurance policies. Luxembourg and Sweden also hold significant market shares.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Health Insurance Market

The health insurance industry experienced a substantial surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Rising healthcare expenditures mirrored the increased number of COVID-19 patients across European countries. To meet these demands, many health insurance firms developed Coronavirus Health Insurance coverage, covering medical expenditures for COVID-19 and related infections.

Capitalizing on Opportunities

Consult our analysts to leverage the burgeoning European health insurance market. Gain essential insights into growth potential, emerging trends, market statistics, technological advancements, and industry dynamics. Our comprehensive report equips decision-makers with analyses on growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics to make informed strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Europe health insurance market are Bupa, Aviva plc, VitalityHealth, AXA Health, Western Provident Association, Exeter Friendly Society, Freedom Health Insurance, Health-on-line, Saga PLC, National Friendly, and other prominent players.

The Europe health insurance market is highly concentrated as consumers exhibit loyalty and confidence in the existing companies in this sector. As a result, there is a limited place in the market for new entrants. Furthermore, health insurance firms frequently collaborate with healthcare institutions in order to boost sales and income. In addition, market tactics including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures are common in this industry.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type of Insurance Provider

Public

Private

Standalone Health Insurers

By Type of Coverage

Individual

Family

By Mode of Purchase

Insurance Agents

Direct Company Representatives

Online portals

By End-User

Adults

Minors

Senior Citizens

By Region

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

