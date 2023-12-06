Taiwan's Jay Chou signs with Universal Music Group

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Universal Music Greater China has announced the signing of a new partnership with Jay Chou (周杰倫), aka the “King of Mandopop."

The agreement secures global marketing and distribution rights for Chou’s extensive music catalog and future projects, while also supporting rising talent from his label, including artists like Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang曹楊) through JVR. By signing Chou to an expanded contract, UMG's artist roster shows a strong commitment to distributing and promoting Mandopop to international audiences.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Jay Chou, an icon of our times, into the Universal Music family. This partnership is more than a milestone for us; it’s a celebration of Jay's extraordinary artistry and global appeal. We are deeply honored to be entrusted with his musical legacy and are eager to help showcase his remarkable talent to a broader global audience,” said Universal Music Greater China Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Timothy Xu (徐毅).

Jay Chou, billed as the “King of Mandopop," has been a phenomenal figure in the Mandarin music scene since his groundbreaking debut in 2000 with “JAY.” His career spans 15 studio albums.

Chou’s 2022 release, “Greatest Works of Art” made him not only the first Mandarin artist to break into the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart but also the first to top the Global Album Sales Chart. JVR Music was founded in 2007 by Chou, Vincent Fang, and JR Yang.

In addition to his work as a performing artist, Chou is a highly regarded songwriter and has dabbled with a street fashion brand, PHANTACi, as well as Web3 investments such as NFTs.

Chou has been with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) since 2013, after previously appearing on BMG and Sony.