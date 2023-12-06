Taiwan Army special forces begin 11-day exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army Special Operations Command kicked off an 11-day tactical training exercise on Tuesday (Dec. 5) near Taichung.

The command’s fourth battalion will perform drills covering airborne assaults, counterattack operations, protection of key targets, and close-quarter combat, to bolster their capabilities, according to Youth Daily News.

Early Tuesday morning, troops marched to a predesignated location and after conducting surveillance, and set up command posts. Platoon leaders then gathered essential personnel to conduct mission briefings, and devised response plans for anticipated combat scenarios.

Additionally, a group of troops went to the Army’s Hsingshe Base and coordinated with Apache and Blackhawk helicopter personnel to conduct ground-air training exercises. During these drills, soldiers used wireless communications and guided the Apache helicopters to carry out simulated air strikes.

During an air assault mission, a six-member team, boarded Blackhawk helicopters and were taken to a landing site where they were deployed to secure the area. They quickly set up a defensive perimeter and conducted surveillance.

The exercise comes as Taiwan is bolstering its combat readiness and defensive capabilities to counter a potential Chinese attack. Last week, the Navy's 151st Fleet and the Marine Corps conducted an amphibious landing exercise at Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Beach, simulating a Chinese amphibious assault.

The drill served as a reference for the future deployment of Taiwan's forces and how to best counter enemy troops.