Taiwan Ministry of Labor launches migrant worker retention center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Wednesday (Dec. 6) launched a Long-Term Retention of Migrant Workers Service Center to support the long-term retention of valuable migrant workers.

Located in Hsinchu County, the office will help employers with legal procedures required to keep migrant workers for longer periods. It will also provide information to workers, their employers, and labor brokers, per CNA.

Taiwan has been battling with labor shortages in several economic sectors, and one way to address the issue is by allowing migrant workers to stay longer, officials said. If the workers have been employed in Taiwan for at least six years, and correspond to preconditions related to wage levels and technical skills, their employers can apply for their status to be upgraded to mid-level technical staff.

The MOL chose Hsinchu County for the site of the first service center because of the high number of migrant workers in the area and neighboring Taoyuan City. Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said more than 21,000 migrant workers had been enrolled in the program, including 8,447 industrial workers and 12,894 engaged in social work.