Taiwan Railways unveils seafood jar bento in collaboration with Japan’s Awajiya

Exclusive culinary delight features iconic Awajiya jar lunchbox

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/06 14:28
Taiwan Railways unveils seafood jar bento in collaboration with Japan’s Awajiya. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is set to unveil a special seafood jar bento this Friday (Dec. 8), celebrating its collaboration with Awajiya, a renowned Japanese company celebrated for its imaginative bento creations.

The TRA bento features a distinctive blue-colored lunchbox shaped like a ceramic jar, containing a delectable combination of abalone-stewed rice, octopus, and conpoy, along with various side dishes. Each set also includes a canvas bag adorned with the Taiwan Railways logo, mimicking the appearance of the jar.

This release coincides with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Taiwan Railways and Awajiya on Friday. The MOU outlines collaborative opportunities in dining services marketing, according to the TRA.

Founded in 1903, Awajiya is renowned for its innovative meal box designs and diverse offerings. Their signature round jar design draws inspiration from the Japanese fishing technique of capturing octopus with jars submerged underwater, making it a unique collectible.

The TRA special edition bento will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 and 11 a.m. from Dec. 9 to 14 at the Taiwan Railway Bento No. 2 store in Taipei Main Station. Priced at NT$399 (US$12.67) per set, only 70 units will be offered each day during this limited period.

Taiwan Railways unveils seafood jar bento in collaboration with Japan’s Awajiya. (TRA photos)
