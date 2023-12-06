Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2032

The Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market: Striving Towards Remarkable Growth Estimated to Surpass USD 25,659.6 Million by 2028

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is experiencing promising growth. The increase in healthcare spending across developed nations like Germany, Japan, Brazil, and the United States signifies a substantial investment in clinical research and development, thereby fostering the expansion of the pneumonia therapeutics market.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, unveiled that the global pneumonia therapeutics market reached a value of USD 14,804.2 million in 2021. Projections indicate a further surge to USD 25,659.6 million by 2028, boasting a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028. Factors propelling this growth include the burgeoning healthcare expenditure, an aging population, increased focus on disease prevention, and the presence of leading market players. Moreover, substantial investments in research and development for novel medications and treatment methodologies, coupled with a rising incidence of pneumonia, are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities within the global pneumonia therapeutics market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR447

Online Pharmacies Spearheading Growth in the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

The distribution channels within the global pneumonia therapeutics market encompass Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. While hospital pharmacies led the segment in 2021, the online pharmacies sector is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The proliferation of online pharmacies can be attributed to factors such as convenient ordering, the emergence of telemedicine, doorstep delivery, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants like Omicron globally is expected to further boost the growth of online pharmacies.

Rising Per Capita Income in Major Developing Countries Driving Opportunities in the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

The escalating per capita income in developing nations contributes significantly to increased healthcare spending, subsequently improving life expectancy and access to adequate treatment for pneumonia and pneumococcal vaccines. Notably, countries like Bangladesh, China, and Nigeria have witnessed substantial growth in their GDP per capita, indicating a growing trend in healthcare spending. Higher income levels correlate with increased demands for quality healthcare and treatment, presenting numerous opportunities for healthcare system development, research, and development, thereby fostering growth in the global pneumonia therapeutics market.

Community-Acquired Pneumonia: Dominant in the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

In terms of infection types, the global pneumonia therapeutics market segments into Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP), Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP). The CAP segment held the largest share in 2021, driven in part by its status as a leading infection-related cause of death in Europe, as stated in the European Lung White Book by the European Respiratory Society.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected global industries, including pharmaceutical companies. However, the pandemic’s impact led to a surge in pneumonia cases due to COVID-19, prompting a heightened demand for vaccines against pneumococcal disease. Trials conducted by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Merck are expected to enhance survival rates from pneumonia.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR447

North America Leads the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

North America dominates the global pneumonia therapeutics market, driven by a high prevalence of pneumonia cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), pneumonia affects millions of Americans annually, resulting in a substantial number of fatalities and hospitalizations. The region’s prevalence of pneumonia is anticipated to persist, contributing to the market’s growth.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Therapeutics

Prevention Vaccine

Treatment Drugs

Oxygen Therapy

By Drug Class

Antibacterial Drugs

Macrolide

Quinolones

Others

Antiviral Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

By Age Group

Paediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Infection Type

Hospital-acquired Pneumonia [HAP]

Community-acquired Pneumonia [CAP]

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia [VAP]

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market- Competitive Landscape

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is moderately consolidated. The major companies in the global pneumonia therapeutics market include Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, and other prominent players. Pfizer Inc. has been recognized as the biggest player in the global pneumonia therapeutics market in 2021.

Pfizer Inc. has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of pneumonia vaccines, and the company’s flagship PREVNAR 13 vaccine has helped them capture the largest share in the market. This vaccine can be administered to children from the age of 6 weeks up to 18 years old. The vaccine designed for 18 years of age or older adults is intended for active immunization and prevention of pneumonia and other invasive diseases, which are caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes, including 1, 4, 3, 5, 6B, 6A, 7F, 9V, 14, 19A and others.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR447

In summary, the global pneumonia therapeutics market is witnessing robust growth fueled by increased healthcare spending, a growing aging population, rising investments in research and development, and a high prevalence of pneumonia cases. Major pharmaceutical companies, especially Pfizer Inc., are driving innovation with vaccines targeting multiple age groups, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR447