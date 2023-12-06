Smart Pulse Oximeters Market Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2032

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market Set for Substantial Growth: Estimated CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028

The smart pulse oximeters market is experiencing rapid expansion due to the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory ailments, along with the increasing population of elderly individuals receiving home care.

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the smart pulse oximeters market attained a value of USD 1,206.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, reaching approximately USD 1,973.3 million during 2022-2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the expanding geriatric populace opting for home care, and the heightened demand for remote and portable patient monitoring devices, particularly post the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, challenges like the high cost of reusable smart pulse oximeters and limited awareness among consumers may impede the market’s growth.

Expansion of Online Sales Channels Driving Smart Pulse Oximeters Market Growth

Online sales channels dominate smart pulse oximeter sales due to their relatively low offline market penetration. Manufacturers are strategically placing their products in numerous pharmacy stores and popular consumer websites like Amazon.com to augment sales. The market is expected to flourish further owing to the increased availability of smart pulse oximeters on online platforms.

Rising Demand for Home Care Settings Fueling Market Expansion

Patients in home-care settings, especially the elderly under home health agencies, are driving the demand for smart pulse oximeters. These devices enable patients to monitor their blood oxygen levels consistently and share vital information with their physicians. With the surge in patients receiving home care due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for smart pulse oximeters is projected to rise in the coming years.

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market – Product-Type Insights

The market segmentation by product types includes finger pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, wrist pulse oximeters, wireless pulse oximeters, and others. Among these, the finger pulse oximeters segment holds the largest market share, fueled by their increasing use in hospitals. Conversely, the wrist pulse oximeters segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to their integration into smartwatches.

Regional Dynamics of the Smart Pulse Oximeters Market

North America currently dominates the smart pulse oximeters market, but the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth rate. Factors such as increased investments in advanced medical technologies and a burgeoning patient base in emerging economies are driving the market’s expansion. Europe also demonstrates substantial growth in this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Pulse Oximeters Market

The COVID-19 outbreak presented significant growth opportunities for smart pulse oximeters. These devices, capable of remote data transmission, were pivotal in monitoring blood oxygen levels in COVID-19 patients while ensuring social distancing and infection prevention. This led to a surge in demand for smart pulse oximeters during the pandemic.

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global smart pulse oximeters market are Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Halma PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Medtronic PLC, Omron Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Beurer GmbH, iHealth Labs Inc., Mindray, Shenzhen Creative Industry Co. Ltd., HealthSense, Dr Trust, K Life Health Care, Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co., Ltd., and other prominent players.

The global smart pulse oximeters market is extremely competitive due to the presence of various global and regional market players. Moreover, global companies, such as Philips, GE Healthcare, Masimo, etc., dominates the market. However, the regional players received significant growth opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The companies significantly invest in research and development activities to boost the accuracy of their products. They also prominently adopt competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., to stay ahead in the market.

In summary, the smart pulse oximeters market is witnessing substantial growth driven by increasing disease prevalence, expanding home care settings, heightened demand for remote patient monitoring, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Major players are focused on innovation and strategic alliances to maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

