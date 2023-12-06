Oxygen Conserving Device Market Booming Industry Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

Oxygen Conserving Device Market Set for Significant Growth: Expected Double-Digit Surge Until 2028

The global market for oxygen conserving devices is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the expanding geriatric population and the rising prevalence of respiratory ailments among individuals.

According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the global oxygen conserving device market achieved a valuation of USD 1,296.8 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,637.5 million by 2028, marking a notable CAGR of 11.1% during the 2022-2028 forecast period. This growth can be credited to the increasing elderly population and the heightened occurrence of respiratory diseases. Furthermore, advancements in electronic oxygen conservers are paving the way for numerous opportunities. Additionally, as oxygen is crucial for treating respiratory conditions like emphysema, bronchitis, and other related disorders, this factor is propelling the market for oxygen conserving devices.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Ailments Fueling the Oxygen Conserving Device Market

Chronic respiratory diseases, stemming from inadequate inhalation exposure, are among the most common non-communicable diseases globally. These diseases encompass chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, lung disease, and pulmonary sarcoidosis. Over time, the prevalence rates of respiratory ailments have escalated, with individuals above 80 years exhibiting the highest incidence, while even young adults are increasingly affected. Approximately 80% of COPD cases are linked to factors like cigarette smoke, genetics, and environmental work conditions, all of which contribute to the demand for oxygen conserving devices.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth in Oxygen Conserving Device Market

The oxygen conservation devices sector has witnessed notable technological advancements, including disposable and electronic oxygen conservers. Market players are expanding their distribution networks and product portfolios to capture a larger market share. For instance, companies like Drive Devilbliss Healthcare have introduced disposable oxygen conservers, such as the Oxymizer series, capable of providing and conserving oxygen at a 4:1 ratio compared to continuous flow oxygen therapy devices. The introduction of various oxygen conserving devices such as Electronic OCDs and portable variants has further propelled market growth.

Hospital Segment Dominates the Global Oxygen Conserving Device Market

The market segments for oxygen conserving devices include hospitals, home care, and others based on end-users. Hospitals currently dominate the market due to their robust healthcare infrastructure, well-established systems, specialized expertise, and higher admission rates of chronic respiratory condition patients. However, the home care segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the effective usage of oxygen conserving devices in home care settings, primarily for geriatric patients.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Oxygen Conserving Device Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted patients with severe lung ailments, requiring intensive oxygen therapy. Regular checkups and treatments were disrupted, leading to challenges in respiratory disease management. Additionally, the surge in COVID-19 cases resulted in acute oxygen shortages, increasing the demand for oxygen conserving devices. The prevalence of the Delta variant continues in some regions, likely leading to continued growth in demand for these devices.

North America Holds Dominance in the Global Oxygen Conserving Device Market

Geographically, North America holds a prominent position in the global oxygen conserving device market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. These regions are witnessing substantial growth due to the presence of leading manufacturers and the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory ailments, lung diseases, and COVID-19 impacts. Rising pollution levels also contribute to respiratory issues, further propelling market growth.

Global Oxygen Conserving Device market – Competitive Landscape

The global oxygen conserving device market is highly fragmented. The key players dominating the oxygen conserving device market are Inogene Inc, GCE Group, Precision Medical, Inc, Drvie DeVilbiss International, Medline Industries Inc, Graham-Field Health Products, Inovo Inc, Essex Industries, Krober Medizintechnik, and other prominent players. The market players adopt a variety of strategies, including investment in oxygen-conserving equipment, such as disposable oxygen concentrators and electronic oxygen concentrators, in addition to expanding their distribution networks and product lines to stay ahead of the pack.

