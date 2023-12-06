Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2032 | USD 14.4 Billion

ADC Market Projected for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2027

The global market for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) is experiencing remarkable expansion, attributed to advancements in linker technologies and substantial research and development endeavors in the medical domain.

As per a recent study by Report Ocean, the Global ADC market attained a value of USD 4,053.7 million in 2021 and is predicted to escalate to USD 14,484.2 million by 2027, registering an impressive CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The upsurge in cancer cases worldwide is a significant driver fueling the growth of the global ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) market. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 608,570 deaths in the United States in 2021. Governmental healthcare programs and an upsurge in FDA approvals further bolster this growth trajectory.

Surge in ADC Drug Trials Paving the Way for Market Expansion

The American Cancer Society highlights ongoing trials of over 20 ADCs combined with immuno-oncology (IO) therapies, a number of which exceed 36. The increased interest in ADC production is evident, with approximately 100+ clinical trials conducted globally in 2019. However, stringent regulations have nullified over 20% of ADC trials. Nevertheless, more than 12 ADC drugs are in Phase II or Phase III clinical trials, indicating potential FDA approvals in the future, opening avenues for accessibility in low and middle-income countries.

Challenges in Downstream Processing and Technology Hindering Market Growth

Downstream processing poses a significant challenge for ADC manufacturers, particularly in developing cost-effective ADCs through suitable chemical linkers to connect monoclonal antibodies and cytotoxic drugs. This challenge has hindered effective manufacturing and may impede market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global ADC Market

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated a mixed impact on the global ADC market. While ADCs proved beneficial in cancer treatment, disruptions in supply chains and reduced factory operations due to lockdowns impacted clinical studies and the availability of crucial raw materials. Consequently, these factors negatively affected the growth of the global ADC market.

Cleavable Type Segment Dominates the Global ADC Market

Segmented into cleavable and non-cleavable linkers, the cleavable linkers segment held the largest market share in 2021. Approvals and ongoing trials for cleavable linkers, exemplified by Japan’s approval of PADCEV for unresectable urothelial carcinoma, contributed significantly to this segment’s growth.

North America Leads the Global ADC Market

Geographically, North America led the global ADC market in 2021, followed by Europe, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region’s increased cancer cases are attributed to diverse factors such as Western-influenced lifestyles, elevated alcohol and tobacco consumption, and rising pollution levels in certain regions.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

By Application

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Others

By End Users

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

The Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Global ADC Market – Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the global ADC market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen, Inc. (Seattle Genetics Inc.), Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Genentech Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and other prominent players. The growing number of clinical trials for ADC products, including Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (DS-8201a), Sacituzumab govitecan, Mirvetuximab Soravtansine (IMGN853), Enfortumab Vedotin, Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985), and others, have demonstrated the growing competition in the market for breast as well as ovarian cancer, which is expected to enhance some competition in the market.

In summary, the ADC market is experiencing remarkable growth driven by heightened cancer cases, increasing trials, challenges in downstream processing, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Major players are investing heavily in R&D to remain competitive in this dynamic and evolving market.

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

