India Ventilator Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2032 | 9.1% CAGR

India’s Ventilator Market to Experience 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The India ventilator market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by a surge in ICU admissions and the introduction of novel, innovative products by manufacturers.

A recent study by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, forecasts the India ventilator market to expand at a notable CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2028. This growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating burden of respiratory diseases, contributing to a rise in ICU admissions nationwide. Chronic respiratory ailments like asthma, COPD, and chronic bronchitis are increasingly afflicting individuals, necessitating ventilator usage in ICU settings. As a result, there’s a burgeoning demand for ventilators, stimulating overall market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are expected to amplify investments in ventilator production, further propelling market expansion.

Rising Demand Among Adult/Pediatric Patients to Propel the India Ventilator Market

Segmented into adult/pediatric ventilators and infant/neonatal ventilators, the adult/pediatric segment claims the largest market share. This dominance is fueled by an aging population and a surge in chronic respiratory conditions. India, as reported by The Lancet, counts 37.9 million asthma cases, leading to recurrent respiratory challenges. Conversely, the infant/neonatal ventilators segment is projected to witness substantial growth due to an uptick in preterm births.

Growing Hospital Investments in Ventilators to Boost Market Growth

The India ventilator market, categorized by mode into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, and other modes, sees the volume/assist-control mode ventilation segment holding the major market share. This mode finds extensive use in intensive care units, aiding patients with respiratory challenges. Its capability to reduce breathing effort and enhance comfort for those with high respiratory demands bolsters its demand, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak.

India Ventilator Market – Regional Trends

Regionally analyzed across North India, South India, East India, and West India, South India currently leads the India ventilator market. However, North India is anticipated to witness significant growth, fueled by increased healthcare spending in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar to fortify healthcare infrastructure, specifically during health crises, thereby boosting the market.

COVID-19 Impact on India’s Ventilator Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 in India triggered a surge in the ventilator market. With severe respiratory complications in COVID-19 patients, ventilator dependency surged. However, the overwhelming spike in cases led to ventilator shortages, driving a surge in demand and market growth. Manufacturers responded by ramping up ventilator production capacities, further fostering market expansion.

India Ventilator Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India ventilator market are AgVa Healthcare, Life Line Biz Pvt. Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Air Liquide Medical Systems Private Limited, Max Ventilators, Narang Medical Limited, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., OneBreath Inc., and other prominent players.

The India ventilator market is highly consolidated due to the presence of leading ventilation device manufacturers. However, the shortage of ventilators in India after the COVID-19 outbreak opened various growth opportunities for the new players as well. To gain a competitive edge, the market players launch ventilators of various types and significantly invest in research and development activities to innovate their products. They also establish partnerships with hospitals and other healthcare facilities as their official ventilator providers to boost their market share. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

