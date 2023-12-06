India Pulse Oximeters Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

India’s Pulse Oximeter Market Set to Grow Over 10% by 2028

The Indian pulse oximeter market is experiencing a robust CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD across the nation. Additionally, the necessity to monitor COVID-19 patients’ blood oxygen levels in home care settings, along with widespread public use, is fostering market growth.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, projects the Indian pulse oximeter market to surge at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the escalating prevalence of respiratory illnesses and the introduction of a wide array of advanced technology-equipped oximeters. Prominent market players are leveraging online sales channels to gain a competitive edge. However, the market faces a challenge due to the increased penetration of low-quality Chinese oximeters.

Growing Demand for Portable Pulse Oximeters Drives the Indian Market

Segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters, the portable segment dominates, offering handheld, fingertip, and wearable variants. Portables are favored for their cost-effectiveness, high portability, user-friendly design, and extended battery life. The demand for portable devices is further catalyzed by a surge in surgical procedures in India.

Technological Segmentation and End-User Insights

India’s pulse oximeter market, categorized into conventional and connected devices, sees the conventional segment leading due to widespread usage in hospitals and healthcare facilities. However, the demand for conventional devices is anticipated to grow substantially in home-care settings and ambulatory care centers, driven by the need for regular oxygen level checkups among COVID-19 patients and recovered individuals.

Regional Dynamics and COVID-19 Impact

Geographically divided into North, South, East, and West India, South India currently holds dominance but North India is expected to witness the highest growth. North India’s rising respiratory issues, primarily due to smog and air pollution, drive the market growth. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the market witnessed significant growth, especially in hospitals and home healthcare settings.

Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Key players in the Indian pulse oximeter market include Beurer GmbH, HealthSense India, Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co., Ltd., Dr Trust, K-Life Health Care, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Tamizhanda, MediWeave, Dr Odin, and Hesleys. The market is competitive and fragmented, with players investing in R&D, enhancing distribution channels, and introducing innovative products. Strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent in this dynamic market landscape.

