Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2032

Saudi Arabia’s Pharmaceutical Market Projected to Reach USD 19,764 Million by 2028

The Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market, valued at USD 10,849 million in 2021, is expected to hit USD 19,764 million by 2028, displaying a robust 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent Report Ocean study. Key factors fueling this growth include healthcare sector reforms, strategic alliances among market entities, and the introduction of innovative pharmaceuticals.

Government Policy and Healthcare Reforms Boost Market Growth

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to localize pharmaceutical technologies, fostering collaborations to bolster local manufacturing capabilities. Major players are launching advanced drugs, like Celltrion Inc.’s ‘Herzuma’ for breast and gastric cancers, expanding across the region, driving market acceleration.

Challenges and Regulatory Constraints Hinder Growth

Complex domestic regulations limit multinational and developing country pharmaceutical firms’ market entry. Biased pricing and governmental price control lead to the region’s lowest drug prices. Despite state-funded R&D, scattered research projects hinder significant outcomes, compelling the reliance on pharmaceutical imports, restraining market growth.

Branded Drugs Preference and Distribution Channels Drive Market Dynamics

The local population’s preference for branded drugs, due to trust and brand loyalty, is expected to exhibit the highest growth. Conversely, rising awareness and lower costs are driving steady growth in generic drugs. Among distribution channels, while hospital pharmacies currently hold the largest share, online pharmacies are projected to witness the highest growth due to increased internet penetration, e-commerce platforms, and the rise of online healthcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact and Future Prospects

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted clinical trials and supply chains, delaying drug launches. However, it boosted investment and R&D for effective treatments and vaccines, likely bolstering the pharmaceutical market. Partnerships between CEPI and various pharmaceutical entities underscore this surge in development efforts.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Life Care group of Pharmacies, Baxter International Inc., Planet Pharmacies (Zahrat Al Rawdah), Tadawi Pharmacies, Al Nahdi medical, Al-Safwwa Pharmacy, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO), Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co., Jhulphar and other prominent players. The market players maintain their dominance by signing strategic agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies launching new and improved products for the customers. The key marketing strategies adopted by the industry players are collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach.

