Methionine Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 To 2032

Global Methionine Market Poised to Reach USD 5,728 Million by 2028

The burgeoning demand for feed additives to maintain optimal farm metabolism primarily fuels the growth of the methionine market. Additionally, the increasing meat consumption in Asia-Pacific and Latin America stands as a driving force for the global methionine market.

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the global methionine market, valued at USD 4,066.2 million in 2021, is forecasted to escalate to USD 5,728.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a 5.2% CAGR during the 2022-2028 analysis period. The market expansion is rooted in the annual rise in the global population’s demand for food and strategic initiatives to sustain livestock health and productivity. Further, the market growth is anticipated due to evolving consumer preferences and an increased inclination towards protein-rich foods like seafood, dairy products, and meat.

Pharmaceutical Sector Drives Market Growth Through Extensive Methionine Applications

Methionine, a major protein source for animals, finds widespread usage in the pharmaceutical sector, offering manifold health benefits and medical applications. It aids in enhancing the immune system, reducing oxidative stress in the intestines, preventing radiation-induced harm, eliminating hazardous compounds like heavy metals, and combating fat accumulation in the liver. L-Methionine’s sulfur provision prevents hair, skin, and nail diseases while aiding in lowering cholesterol levels. The pharmaceutical industry’s substantial use of methionine significantly propels the global market’s growth.

Food & Supplements Drive Higher Market Growth Rate

The growing inclination towards a healthier lifestyle has augmented the demand for complete protein diets, driving the methionine market. Poultry, a popular protein source, has gained traction among consumers, amplifying the food & supplements segment’s growth, expected to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Methionine’s nutritional advantages and flavor enhancements make it a sought-after ingredient in various applications like nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, infant formula, food fortification, and convenience food, thus elevating the global market’s growth trajectory.

COVID-19 Disruption and Regional Dynamics

The global methionine market faced disruptions due to COVID-19, experiencing shutdowns, reduced workforce, and disrupted supply chains. However, post-lockdown, market conditions are anticipated to stabilize, fostering anticipated growth. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the largest contributor to the global methionine market, driven by increasing demand for dietary supplements, rising cardiovascular diseases, obesity prevalence, and escalating meat consumption in countries like India, China, and Vietnam. Latin America also exhibits significant growth potential, while Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa markets are catching up due to changing food trends and increased protein consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The global methionine market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. The methionine market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players operating in the global Methionine market are Adisseo, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., IRIS BIOTECH, GMBH, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Royal DSM, AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co. Ltd and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

L-Methionine

MHA (Methionine Hydroxy Analogue)

DL-Methionine

Others

By Applications

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Consult our analysts for essential insights into the global methionine market’s growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. The report’s thorough analysis promises information on market drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics, facilitating informed decisions for stakeholders.

