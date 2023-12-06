Generic Drugs Market Top Key Leaders, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue Growth And Forecast 2032

Global Generic Drugs Market Set to Surpass USD 745 Billion by 2028
The ascent of the global generic drugs market is driven by a surge in health concerns, augmented research and development investments, burgeoning biopharma industry, and a growing demand for affordable medicines in lower-income nations.
A recent study by Report Ocean unveils that the global generic drugs market, valued at USD 405 billion in 2021, is projected to soar past USD 745 billion by 2028. This trajectory is fuelled by the rising prevalence of health issues worldwide, escalating investments in research and development, and a burgeoning demand for economical medications in lower and middle-income countries. Moreover, increased healthcare spending and heightened health consciousness among the present generation act as catalysts for the market’s global growth.
Escalating Incidence of Chronic and Non-Chronic Diseases Drive Market Expansion
Globally, chronic and non-chronic diseases are proliferating, and generic drugs play a crucial role in curtailing fatalities arising from these health conditions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 42% of children under five and 40% of pregnant women worldwide suffer from anemia. Additionally, in 2020, the International Agency for Research on Cancer recorded almost 19.3 million new cancer cases, resulting in approximately 10 million cancer-related deaths. The agency further predicts a surge to 28.4 million global cancer cases by 2040. Notably, non-chronic diseases contribute to nearly 70% of annual global deaths. The cost-effectiveness of generic drugs, providing equivalent potency and effectiveness as branded medications, has driven their preference among consumers, fueling market demand and growth.
Injectable Segment Commands Global Generic Drugs Market
Categorized into topical, oral, injectable, and others based on administration routes, the injectable segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the increased availability of injectable drugs in the market. Additionally, the proliferation of the biopharma industry and the introduction of generic vaccines contribute to the segment’s growth.
Impact of COVID-19 and Regional Insights
The pharmaceutical industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing a surge in demand for both generic and branded drugs. During the pandemic, people shifted to generic drugs due to the high costs associated with branded medications. Moreover, the FDA allocated USD 20 million for generic drug science and research programs in the United States. With the emergence of the Omicron variant and the imminent launch of a generic version of the COVID-19 vaccine, the demand for generic drugs is expected to escalate significantly in the coming years.
Regionally, North America led the global market in 2021, driven by the extensive availability of generic AIDS and cancer drugs. High healthcare costs in the region encouraged consumers to opt for cost-effective generic drugs. Additionally, the prevalence of health issues and the presence of global industry leaders fostered market growth in North America.
The leading players in the global generic drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Fresenius Kabi, and Sandoz, a Novartis Divison. Other major players operating in the market are Mylan N.V., Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Stada Arzneimittel AG, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Endo International plc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc., Piramal Pharma Solutions, LUPIN Limited, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and other prominent players.
The global generic drugs market is fragmented market with a number of major players operating in the market. There is fierce competition between the new companies and the established companies in the market for market share. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new projects are some of the strategies used by players in the generic drugs market to gain an advantage over their competitors.
Recent developments include Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ FDA approval for its Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets and the Philippines FDA approval of the world’s first generic version of Pfizer’s anti-coronavirus pill, Paxlovid, developed by Beximco Pharmaceutical, a leading manufacturer from Bangladesh.
Seize the business opportunities in the global generic drugs market by consulting our analysts for crucial insights and fostering your business growth. The report’s comprehensive analysis offers growth potential, upcoming trends, market statistics, recent technology advancements, and industry insights to guide strategic decisions for stakeholders.
