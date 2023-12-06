Alexa
Soft hail falls on Taiwan's mountains, snow possible

Possibility of snow at elevations above 3,000 meters

  411
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/06 13:17
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Soft hail and frost were spotted on Taiwan's high mountains on Wednesday morning (Dec. 6), and there is a possibility of snow at higher elevations.

According to the latest Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast, due to the influence of a northeast monsoon, Taiwan will experience wet and cool weather, reported TVBS. Due to the eastward movement of a cloud system from southern China, there is a possibility on Wednesday of snowfall and soft hail at elevations above 3,000 meters.

CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said at 9:46 a.m., the temperature on Yushan was still below 0 C, while it was minus 3.6 C at 9:20 a.m., according to Liberty Times. Lin said there is still a chance of snow and observations will continue.

Frost is seen on Yushan North Peak. (CWA image)

Soft hail was reported on Hehuanshan's mountain pass Wuling at 8 a.m. Although it only lasted for about three minutes, it still made an impression on visitors.

In addition, frost was observed at the Yushan Weather Station, which is located on the north peak. A temperature of minus 6.6 C was measured at 3:09 a.m. at the station.

Frost on Yushan North Peak. (CWA image)

The CWA said on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 7) temperatures across the country will drop slightly. The north and northeast will be cooler in the mornings and evenings.

On Wednesday there will likely be brief rain in the north, northeast, and east. Showers are also likely in mountainous areas of central, southern, and southeastern Taiwan.

