Japan's Orange Devils marching band coming to Taiwan Saturday

Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band visiting Taiwan Dec 9-15

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/06 10:53
Orange Devils perform in Taipei in 2022. 

Orange Devils perform in Taipei in 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A popular Japanese marching band that was a massive hit when it took part in the 2022 National Day Parade is visiting Taiwan for a second time on Saturday (Dec. 9).

The Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band, better known as the "Orange Devils," for their bright orange uniforms will land in Taiwan on Saturday and will perform across Taiwan before departing on Dec. 15. The first show will take place in Kaoshiung, where they will march in the "2023 Orange Devils Attack Kaohsiung" parade on Shidai Boulevard on Sunday (Dec. 10), according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC).

On Dec. 12, the band will perform at Taipei First Girls' High School (TFG) as part of celebrations to mark its 120th anniversary. The band will hit the big stage at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on Dec. 14, with some tickets still available on the Opentix platform.

Orange Devils perform in Taipei in 2022. (GACC photo)

The marching band will also have many pop-up performances. Two of the pop-up locations are the Tai Urban Resort in Kaohsiung's Qianzhen District on Dec. 11 and the Fuji Grand Hotel in Taipei on Dec. 12.

The Orange Devils' Tai Urban Resort performance will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the first-floor plaza. As the band is staying at the Fuji Grand Hotel, they are expected to perform a 10-minute pop-up show in front of the hotel, but the time has yet to be announced.

Announcement of band's pop-up show at Tai Urban Resort. (Facebook, GACC image)
