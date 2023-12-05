Czech Senator Pavel Fischer awarded Taiwan's Friendship Medal of Diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security Committee Chair Pavel Fischer was awarded the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (Dec. 5) for his work to deepen Taiwan-Czech ties.

Fischer, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a three-day visit, said it was important for like-minded nations who value freedom to unite and uphold the rule of law, CNA reported. The parliamentarian said a global alliance of countries and non-state actors is conspiring to challenge democratic systems. Thus, there is a responsibility for democratic partners to analyze and respond to these challenges.

Fischer pointed out that the late former Czech President Vaclav Havel had been deeply concerned about Taiwan's significance for global security in the 1990s. Fischer emphasized the necessity of collectively addressing the threat of authoritarian governments eagerly undermining freedoms. "We must face this together," he said.

Fischer cautioned that if challenges posed by misinformation and psychological warfare are not addressed, democratic societies will become fragile. He also said close cooperation between the Czech Republic and Taiwan might also become material for misinformation and information manipulation.

During his trip, Fischer will meet Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃). He will also exchange views with Taiwanese leaders about bilateral cooperation and regional security developments.