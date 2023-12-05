Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year as 'Best Place to Work and back-to-back for Best Place to Work for women

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare corporation, celebrates a remarkable milestone this year - 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care and other serious chronic diseases. As a pioneer in the industry, we have been committed to improving the lives of people living with chronic disease and advancing healthcare for all.



As part of this remarkable year, Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand has been making significant contributions in the local healthcare landscape for the past 40 years. We are proud to announce that Thailand has been recognized as one of Thailand's best places to work for four consecutive years, from 2020 to 2023 and best place to work for women for 2 consecutive years.



Our employees are our strength, and their feedback is our guiding. In a recent survey, an overwhelming 98% of our 244 employees expressed opinions positively about our company. We are not just a company; we care for each other, value open communication, foster diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities in the workplace.



At Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand, we offer more than just a job. We provide a culture that celebrates achievements, promotes career paths, and supports personal development. We prioritize mental and physical wellness initiatives, encourage social responsibility, and offer competitive compensation and benefits packages.



We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments and the recognition we have received as one of Thailand's Best Places to Work for four years in a row and back-to-back Best Place to Work for Women awards. These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace culture that fosters growth, development, and well-being for all our employees.



In a statement from Enrico Cañal Bruland, Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Thailand, he said "We are proud to have been recognized as the Best Place to Work for Women for two consecutive years and as the Best Place to Work for four years in a row. We see these awards as a validation that we are on the right track, but we also acknowledge that we must continue to strive for improvement to better serve our people"



Panchita Wattanasittisin, Interim Director – People & Organization for Novo Nordisk Thailand commented “We respect, trust, value, and empower our employees by fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion isn't about ticking boxes; it's about appreciating our collective differences that drive our innovation and excellence. We encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and blend DEI in all activities we do. Every voice matter - we listen and take care of our employees.”



For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Hashtag: #BestPlacestoWork





https://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.