Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to address US senators

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said that its air defenses had shot down 10 of 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight.

Finnish companies probed for allegedly smuggling drones to Russia

Two Finnish companies are suspected of having exported drones and other military-classified products worth more than €3 million ($3.25 million) to Russia in violation of EU sanctions, Finnish Customs said.

"There are a total of six suspects, one of whom has been in custody since September," the customs agency said in a statement.

It said nearly 3,500 drones are believed to have been sent to Russia. The products also included microcontrollers, semiconductor devices and defense materials designed to stop drones.

Authorities said they suspected the items were approved for export to another nation but ended up in Russia. In the case of the anti-drone equipment, for example, the products were cleared for Kazakhstan.

Drones have been used extensively in the war in Ukraine, including for reconnaissance and to deliver explosives.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU imposed 12 sets of sanctions on Russia, targeting crucial oil and gas exports, as well as technology and military products.

Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

Putin's foreign trips have become rare since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

On Thursday, Putin is also expected to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Russia, the Kremlin said. Tehran and Moscow have sought to boost economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has also made extensive use of Iranian-made drones during the conflict.

10 Russian drones downed overnight, says Kyiv

Ukraine's military shot down 10 of 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukrainian officials said.

The governor of Ukraine's western region of Lviv said three drones hit an unspecified infrastructure target, but damage was minimal and no casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian air force said the drones were shot down over "various regions" of the country. It also said six S-300 missiles had been fired at civilian targets in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said at least two people were killed and one wounded after Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson.

Russia says it neutralized dozens of drones over Crimea, Azov Sea

Russia says it has neutralized dozens of Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Sea of Azov.

"Twenty-two Ukrainian drones were destroyed and 13 others were intercepted over the Sea of Azov and Crimea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that four Ukrainian drones were shot down and two intercepted over the Sea of Azov.

Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, hosts the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and is a key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine. It is regularly targeted by Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskyy to address US senators by video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address US senators by video during a classified briefing on Tuesday.

It comes as the Biden administration urges Congress to approve the White House's nearly $106 billion (around €98 billion) request for funds for the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Zelenskyy's appearance after the administration Monday sent an urgent warning about the need to approve the military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv's war effort to defend itself from Russia's invasion may grind to a halt without it.

Schumer said the administration had invited Zelenskyy to address the senators so they "could hear directly from him precisely what's at stake." They will also be hearing from the secretaries of defense, state and other top national security officials.

In a public letter to House and Senate leaders, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the US will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would "kneecap" Ukraine on the battlefield.

