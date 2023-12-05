Ready Meals Market Outlook Extremely Bullish For 2023-2032 Period, Reports Indicate

Global Ready Meals Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Ready Meals Market, valued at approximately USD 143.86 billion in 2021, is poised to experience a robust growth rate of more than 5.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Ready Meals, pre-packaged and pre-prepared for quick consumption, offer convenient and often healthier alternatives to traditional cooking. The market’s expansion is driven by factors such as a growing working population and increased disposable income.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The key factors propelling the Ready Meals Market include the rising working population, where ready meals serve as a time-efficient solution, reducing the need for extensive cooking efforts. Additionally, increasing disposable income enhances people’s purchasing power, contributing to the market’s growth worldwide.

Industry Insights

According to Statista, the global working population increased from USD 3.19 billion in 2020 to USD 3.29 billion in 2021, indicating a rising trend. Similarly, disposable income saw an uptick, reaching USD 16018.8 billion in 2021. This increased economic capacity further fuels the demand for ready meals.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2385

Market Opportunities

The Ready Meal market presents an opportunity to offer low-cost alternatives to junk food, aligning with the increasing demand for affordable yet convenient meal options.

Challenges

Negative perceptions about the health effects of ready meals among consumers could pose challenges to market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North American Dominance : North America leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by growing health awareness, concerns for food safety, and an increasing demand for ready-to-eat food.

: North America leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by growing health awareness, concerns for food safety, and an increasing demand for ready-to-eat food. Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as a rising working population, increased disposable income, and growing awareness about ready meals contribute to this growth.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Ready Meals Market include:

Nestle SA

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Dr. August Oetker KG

Nomad Foods Ltd

Green Mill Foods

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2 Sisters Food Group Limited

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Symington’s, a ready meal manufacturer, launched its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, offering pasta, rice, and noodles in new packaging.

In February 2022, Kitchen Prep, a new ready meal startup in the United Kingdom, was launched, providing frozen healthy gourmet pre-packaged meals.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product, Meal, Distribution Channel, Region

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2385

Segmentation

By Product:

Frozen

Chilled

Canned

Shelf-stable

By Meal:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Vegan

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2385

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/