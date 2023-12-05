Ready Meals Market Outlook Extremely Bullish For 2023-2032 Period, Reports Indicate

Global Ready Meals Market Overview
Introduction
The Global Ready Meals Market, valued at approximately USD 143.86 billion in 2021, is poised to experience a robust growth rate of more than 5.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Ready Meals, pre-packaged and pre-prepared for quick consumption, offer convenient and often healthier alternatives to traditional cooking. The market’s expansion is driven by factors such as a growing working population and increased disposable income.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
The key factors propelling the Ready Meals Market include the rising working population, where ready meals serve as a time-efficient solution, reducing the need for extensive cooking efforts. Additionally, increasing disposable income enhances people’s purchasing power, contributing to the market’s growth worldwide.
Industry Insights
According to Statista, the global working population increased from USD 3.19 billion in 2020 to USD 3.29 billion in 2021, indicating a rising trend. Similarly, disposable income saw an uptick, reaching USD 16018.8 billion in 2021. This increased economic capacity further fuels the demand for ready meals.
Market Opportunities
- The Ready Meal market presents an opportunity to offer low-cost alternatives to junk food, aligning with the increasing demand for affordable yet convenient meal options.
Challenges
- Negative perceptions about the health effects of ready meals among consumers could pose challenges to market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
- North American Dominance: North America leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by growing health awareness, concerns for food safety, and an increasing demand for ready-to-eat food.
- Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as a rising working population, increased disposable income, and growing awareness about ready meals contribute to this growth.
Major Market Players
Key players in the Ready Meals Market include:
- Nestle SA
- General Mills, Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Dr. August Oetker KG
- Nomad Foods Ltd
- Green Mill Foods
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd
- 2 Sisters Food Group Limited
Recent Developments
- In August 2020, Symington’s, a ready meal manufacturer, launched its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, offering pasta, rice, and noodles in new packaging.
- In February 2022, Kitchen Prep, a new ready meal startup in the United Kingdom, was launched, providing frozen healthy gourmet pre-packaged meals.
Market Scope
- Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Product, Meal, Distribution Channel, Region
Segmentation
By Product:
- Frozen
- Chilled
- Canned
- Shelf-stable
By Meal:
- Vegetarian
- Non-vegetarian
- Vegan
By Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
