Surgical Retractor Market 2023 : Key Product Segments, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2032

The Global Surgical Retractor Market Gains Traction, Projected to Surpass USD 2,297.7 Million by 2027

The surge in surgical procedures worldwide is propelling the global market for surgical retractors. Factors fueling market growth include the escalating prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, which necessitate various surgical interventions.

A recent study by Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, revealed that the global surgical retractor market was valued at USD 1,623.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,297.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Government and insurance-based favorable reimbursements, alongside the advent of novel treatment procedures, stand as significant growth enablers for the global surgical retractor market. These retractors primarily find use in cosmetic surgeries but also witness increased utilization in trauma surgeries, hip and knee replacements, and cardiovascular procedures. Additionally, extensive research and development endeavors by leading manufacturers are poised to further drive market expansion.

Surge in Lifestyle Disorders Favors Global Surgical Retractor Market

The mounting prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease has precipitated a surge in surgical procedures, thereby bolstering the growth of the global surgical retractor market. Lifestyle diseases like obesity often lead to multiple ailments, necessitating surgeries for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and osteoarthritis. A study by the Global Burden of Disease highlighted that obesity-related premature deaths reached around 4.7 million, nearly four times more than road accidents and five times higher than HIV/AIDS-related deaths.

The extensive rise in cardiovascular surgical procedures, a consequence of prevalent lifestyle disorders, is a significant contributor to the surgical retractor market’s growth.

Dominance of Self-Retaining Surgical Retractors

Among product types such as hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and accessories, the self-retaining surgical retractor claims the largest market share. These retractors offer operational advantages by allowing surgeries without the need for a second assistant, reducing crowding at the operating table, and aiding surgeons in exposure, hemostasis, closure, and intraoperative technical functions. Moreover, self-retaining retractors ensure continual adequate exposure, enhance efficiency, and minimize infection risks, consequently leading in market share within the global surgical retractor arena.

North America Leads the Global Surgical Retractor Market

North America spearheads the global surgical retractor market in revenue owing to the rapid adoption of robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries and consistent efforts by key market players to enhance R&D capabilities for surgeon and patient compliance. The presence of major global players like Baxter International Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and JOHNSON & JOHNSON locally has facilitated easy access to surgical retractors for surgeons and hospitals, further boosting North America’s surgical retractor market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Surgical Retractor Market

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted global public health and industries across the spectrum, including the surgical retractor market. Lockdowns and restrictions led to a decline in healthcare services and procedures, negatively impacting the financial health of companies in the private healthcare sector and subsequently affecting the global surgical retractor market. Shifts in patient behavior, demand, and disruptions in the healthcare supply chain during the pandemic led to a temporary decline in the market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Surgical Retractor Market

The healthcare domain’s lucrativeness has attracted major players to the global surgical retractor market. Key players include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic Plc., MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC., JOHNSON & JOHNSON, NOVO NORDISK, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, HENKE-SASS WOLF, Henry Schein, Inc., Dickinson and Company, CONMED CORPORATION., SKLAR Surgical Instruments., Teleflex Incorporated., Olympus Corporation, Thompson Surgical, Arthrex, Inc., Microsurgical Technology, and others.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Hand Retractor

Self-Retaining Retractors

Table-mounted Retractors

Wire Retractors

Accessories

By Application

Abdominal Surgeries

Cardiothoracic Surgeries

Orthopaedic Surgeries

Obstetric & Gynaecological Surgeries

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa

