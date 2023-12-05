Cultivating Tomorrow’s Agriculture: In-Depth Analysis of the Smart Farming Market | Deere & Company (US), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Agribotix LLC (U.S.)

Introduction: Report Ocean has recently unveiled a comprehensive report on the Smart Farming market, providing invaluable insights into the factors influencing its growth. This detailed report covers essential information on market restraints, drivers, and opportunities, enabling readers to comprehend the dynamic nature of the Smart Farming market. Additionally, the report offers a meticulous analysis of industry developments and trends that are shaping the Smart Farming market. The global market size for Smart Farming reached US$ 13.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to US$ 22.5 billion by 2030, registering a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Overview: Smart Farming involves the utilization of advanced technologies such as VRT and guidance, contributing to increased productivity and decreased labor needs. Remote sensing, GPS, GIS, etc., play a significant role in enhancing farm efficiency. The global smart farming market is poised for substantial growth, reaching US$ 22.5 billion by 2030.

Factors Driving the Market:

Advanced Technologies: The rising penetration of advanced technologies, including VRT and guidance, is a key driver facilitating increased productivity and reduced labor requirements. Global Population Growth: The growing global population and the subsequent demand for food are expected to benefit the smart farming market. Environmental Concerns: Smart farming aids in addressing environmental concerns related to natural resource depletion and environmental degradation. The adoption of smart farming practices is crucial for improving crop nutrition and protection.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global supply chain of the smart agriculture industry, leading to increased food shortages and inflation. Governments and private organizations took necessary measures to strengthen the food supply chain and emphasized the significance of carrying out agricultural operations remotely. The pandemic is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the smart farming industry.

Regional Analysis: North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the smart farming market during the study period. The United States and Canada are significant contributors to this growth, with a rising implementation of farming technologies such as steering systems, guided systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

Key Competitors:

Deere & Company (US)

Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Agribotix LLC (U.S.)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

CNH Industrial (UK)

CLAAS (Germany)

CropZilla Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Raven Industries (US)

AgJunction (US)

The Climate Corporation (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Smart Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Others

By Offerings: Hardware-Sensors GPS Yield Monitors Software Services



Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe Western Europe Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Table of Contents:

Global Smart Farming Industry Overview Market Dynamics Top Company Profiles Global Smart Farming Market Competition, by Players Global Market Size by Regions Global Market Segment by Application Global Smart Farming Industry Segment by Type Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders Key Marketing Strategy Analysis by Market Vendors Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Smart Farming Market Size Forecast (2023-2031)

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Informed decision-making for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders

Comprehensive analysis of Smart Farming market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2031

Segmentation based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses

Evaluation of competitors, their strategies, and market positioning

Business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies for investment planning.

