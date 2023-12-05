Cashew Kernel Market Poised for Exponential Growth Over the Next Decade

Introduction

The Global Cashew Kernel Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than $% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Cashew kernels, recognized for their nutritional richness and versatility in culinary applications, are witnessing an increased demand, driven by factors such as growing consumption and expanding processing units in African countries.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Edible Cashew Kernels: The surge in the use of edible cashew kernels as a primary ingredient in various culinary applications, especially in Asian cuisine, is contributing to market expansion. Health Awareness: The rising popularity of cashew snacks promoting bone health and the inclusion of cashews in a variety of products such as muesli, energy bars, cookies, chocolate, and ice cream are enhancing market growth. Global Production Statistics: The Global Cashew Council reported that Cote D’Ivoire led in raw cashew nut production in 2020-2021, with India, Vietnam, Nigeria, Cambodia, and others following suit.

Market Challenges

The market faces challenges due to the high cost associated with cashew kernels, hindering growth prospects throughout the forecast period.

Industry Insights

Research in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests that individuals consuming nuts more than four times a week have a 37% lower risk of coronary heart disease. This nutritional awareness contributes positively to the market.

Market Opportunities

Initiatives aimed at enhancing cashew production present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, attributed to increased cashew consumption and growing demand from the food industry.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Cashew Kernel Market include:

Alphonsa Cashew Industries

Nutsco Inc.

DVK Group

Olam International Limited

Prime Nuts FZE

Vietnam Cashew Processing Co.

Bismi Cashew Company

Cashew Group

KardiaNuts

Afokantan Benin Cashew

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Cashew Coast and SAP collaborated to digitally transform small-holder farmer plantations, enhancing efficiency in cashew growing, processing, and distribution. In June 2021, the government of India granted permission to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for the Registration-Cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) for cashew kernels.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Grade, Region

Segmentation

By Grade:

White Wholes

Scorched Wholes

Dessert Wholes

White Pieces

Scorched Pieces

Dessert Pieces

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

