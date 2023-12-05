Cashew Kernel Market Poised for Exponential Growth Over the Next Decade

Introduction
The Global Cashew Kernel Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than $% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Cashew kernels, recognized for their nutritional richness and versatility in culinary applications, are witnessing an increased demand, driven by factors such as growing consumption and expanding processing units in African countries.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Edible Cashew Kernels: The surge in the use of edible cashew kernels as a primary ingredient in various culinary applications, especially in Asian cuisine, is contributing to market expansion.
- Health Awareness: The rising popularity of cashew snacks promoting bone health and the inclusion of cashews in a variety of products such as muesli, energy bars, cookies, chocolate, and ice cream are enhancing market growth.
- Global Production Statistics: The Global Cashew Council reported that Cote D’Ivoire led in raw cashew nut production in 2020-2021, with India, Vietnam, Nigeria, Cambodia, and others following suit.
Market Challenges
- The market faces challenges due to the high cost associated with cashew kernels, hindering growth prospects throughout the forecast period.
Industry Insights
- Research in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests that individuals consuming nuts more than four times a week have a 37% lower risk of coronary heart disease. This nutritional awareness contributes positively to the market.
Market Opportunities
- Initiatives aimed at enhancing cashew production present lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, attributed to increased cashew consumption and growing demand from the food industry.
Major Market Players
Key players in the Cashew Kernel Market include:
- Alphonsa Cashew Industries
- Nutsco Inc.
- DVK Group
- Olam International Limited
- Prime Nuts FZE
- Vietnam Cashew Processing Co.
- Bismi Cashew Company
- Cashew Group
- KardiaNuts
- Afokantan Benin Cashew
Recent Developments
- In July 2022, Cashew Coast and SAP collaborated to digitally transform small-holder farmer plantations, enhancing efficiency in cashew growing, processing, and distribution.
- In June 2021, the government of India granted permission to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for the Registration-Cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) for cashew kernels.
Market Scope
- Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Grade, Region
Segmentation
By Grade:
- White Wholes
- Scorched Wholes
- Dessert Wholes
- White Pieces
- Scorched Pieces
- Dessert Pieces
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
