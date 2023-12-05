Global Seed Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

Comprehensive Study on the Global Seed Market: Unveiling Industry Insights, Predicting Trends, Analyzing Growth Factors, and Projecting Developments from 2023 to 2032

Explore the dynamic landscape of the Global Seed Market through our meticulously researched and insightful Market Research Report [2023-2032]. This comprehensive analysis delves into growth opportunities and trends across diverse applications, types, and regions, encompassing North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 200 pages, this report provides detailed growth statistics, trends, and a competitive landscape overview, making it an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders.

Global Seed Market is valued approximately at USD 63.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A seed is a fully developed, fertilised ovule from a flowering plant that normally contains an embryo and can germinate to produce a new plant. . The Seed market is expanding because of factors such as growth in the usage of commercial seeds, high adoption of biotech crops and increase in the demand from the biofuel sector.

According to an OECD-FAO research, 49% of the world’s food needs will still be met by grains by 2050. . Global cereal consumption is anticipated to rise from 2.6 billion metric tons in 2018 to 2.9 billion metric tons in 2027. Another important component driving the market is rising demand for healthy and organic processed products and public-private partnerships in varietal development. The market would be primarily driven by increasing demand for cereals, oils, and vegetables, demand for biotech crops, and a decline in per capita cropland. HYVs and hybrid varieties can help farmers meet the demand to produce more from the limited amount of arable land available per person in order to receive higher returns. Farmers have been encouraged by this tendency to turn away from traditional seed sources in favor of packaged seeds that promise higher yields. However, impact of climate change on crop production and price fluctuations in oilseeds stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Seed Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising seed replacement rates and greater hybrid acceptance in important crops like rice, maize, and vegetables. Hybrid rice’s growth prospects in the area are still quite promising. Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold the fastest share owing to rising consumption of agriculture produce, vegetables and more.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Syngenta Group

Kws Saat Se

Corteva Agriscience

Groupe Limagrain

Advanta Seeds (Upl)

Sakata Seed Corporation

Dlf Seeds Ltd

Enza Zaden Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, DLF announced the acquistion of OreGroSeeds, it would result in company’s expansion for research and product portfolio as well as it also adds a significant operational capacity to support customers and staff.

In January 2021, , Bayer revealed four new Seminis vegetable seed kinds. Anshuman tomato, SVHA9093 hot pepper, Bazlet cucumber, and Himgauri cauliflower are some of these kinds.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Trait offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Trait:

Herbicide-tolerance (HT)

Insect-resistance (IR)

Others

By Type:

Conventional

Genetically modified

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Highlights:

Thorough Market Analysis: The report covers key producers, market developments, and challenges, offering a detailed examination of market behavior, risk, and opportunity levels. Regional and Global Perspectives: Gain valuable insights into regional market trends and anticipate economic recovery timelines with our projected analysis. Extensive Research Approach: Employing a variety of analytical methods, including feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, ROI analyses, and Porter’s five forces analysis, the study explores the growth of major market players.

Responding to Client Inquiries:

COVID-19 and Geopolitical Impact : Yes, we meticulously analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and raw material prices, providing detailed insights into their effects on the Seed Market.

: Yes, we meticulously analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and raw material prices, providing detailed insights into their effects on the Seed Market. Selection of Key Figures : Our approach involves evaluating not only major international players but also smaller and medium-sized regional businesses with significant growth potential. Refer to the Summary for a list of key players.

: Our approach involves evaluating not only major international players but also smaller and medium-sized regional businesses with significant growth potential. Refer to the Summary for a list of key players. Data Sources : Utilizing both primary and secondary data, we conduct in-depth interviews with industry figures and consult annual reports, financial records, and publicly available documents. Refer to the Chapters for a comprehensive list of data sources.

: Utilizing both primary and secondary data, we conduct in-depth interviews with industry figures and consult annual reports, financial records, and publicly available documents. Refer to the Chapters for a comprehensive list of data sources. Customization Options: Yes, our reports are customizable to meet specific requirements, providing clients with tailored insights for more informed decision-making.

Report Highlights:

Competitor Analysis : Evaluate leading competitors in the Seed Market, understanding their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

: Evaluate leading competitors in the Seed Market, understanding their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Market Trends : Explore micro and macro trends shaping the market, including emerging patterns, technological advancements, and consumer preferences.

: Explore micro and macro trends shaping the market, including emerging patterns, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. Pricing Analysis : Assess the impact of pricing strategies on market demand and competitive positioning.

: Assess the impact of pricing strategies on market demand and competitive positioning. Holistic Market Overview : Gain insights into the broader industry context, regulatory landscape, and economic factors influencing the Seed Market.

: Gain insights into the broader industry context, regulatory landscape, and economic factors influencing the Seed Market. Market Drivers and Segmentation : Identify primary and secondary drivers influencing market growth and analyze market share distribution across different segments.

: Identify primary and secondary drivers influencing market growth and analyze market share distribution across different segments. Geographical Analysis: Understand regional trends, market penetration, and growth opportunities across various regions.

Reasons to Invest:

(A) Make informed decisions and strategize effectively with valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, and stakeholders.

(B) Assess market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets with comprehensive revenue analysis on a global, regional, and country level.

(C) Plan products and allocate resources based on segmentation by types, applications, technologies, and end-uses.

(D) Benefit from insights into market scope, key drivers, challenges, expansion opportunities, and potential threats for informed investment decisions.

(E) Understand competitors, their strategies, and market positioning to plan effective business strategies.

(F) Evaluate business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies for investment planning and decision-making.

