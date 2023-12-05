Health Insurance Market 2023 : Business Scenario, Corporate Profiles, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2032

The Global Health Insurance Market Set to Reach USD 3.4 Trillion by 2027, Driven by Growing Healthcare Needs

The global health insurance sector is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) attributed to the rise in chronic illnesses and medical expenses. The escalation in accidents, injuries, and healthcare costs further propels market expansion.

A recent study by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, unveiled that the health insurance market valued at USD 1.8 trillion in 2020 is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching approximately USD 3.4 trillion by 2027. The significant traction observed in the global health insurance market is due to mounting healthcare issues, chronic ailments, and escalating medical expenses worldwide. Additionally, supportive government policies, like the Affordable Care Act in the United States, grant citizens enhanced healthcare access and rights, including health insurance coverage for more children and cost-free access to recommended preventive services.

Nonetheless, the market faces its challenges, such as complications in claiming reimbursements and an upsurge in fraud cases, which might impede its growth.

Increasing Demand for Individual Health Policies Fuels Market Growth

The health insurance market segregates into individual and family segments based on coverage types. Individual coverage holds the largest market share owing to a surge in adults seeking health insurance. The prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, liver diseases, and cardiac ailments among adults drives growth in individual coverage. Meanwhile, family coverage remains popular, especially in developed nations, offering tax-saving benefits, making it a cost-effective policy choice.

Health Insurance Market – Coverage Term Variants

Health insurance divides into term and lifetime coverage. Lifetime policies claim the largest market share, offering conveniences over term insurance. They ensure benefits even in the event of death without requiring yearly renewals. Insurance companies often offer discounted premiums for long-term plans, attracting customers, particularly the young seeking coverage. Conversely, short-term policies gain popularity among middle-income groups in developing countries due to their affordable premium rates.

Demographics and Market Segmentation

Demographic segmentation includes minor, adult, and senior citizens. Senior citizens represent the largest market share due to the rising geriatric population and chronic ailments prevalent in this age group. Special health policies tailored for seniors aged 60 and above cater to their healthcare needs, supported by government tax exemptions. Moreover, adult health insurance policies gain traction due to prevalent medical issues among the working-age population.

Regional Insights and COVID-19 Impact

Geographically, North America leads the health insurance market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to an untapped market. Growing disposable incomes, healthcare expenditures, especially in emerging economies like China and India, fuel market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic drove significant growth opportunities in health insurance, surging demand as people sought coverage amid pandemic uncertainties. Many insurance companies launched Coronavirus Health Insurance policies, attracting young consumers and driving market expansion. Additionally, a rise in other health issues during the pandemic further stimulated the health insurance market.

Global Health Insurance Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the health insurance market are Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Express Scripts Holding Company, AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna, Inc., Apollo Munich Health Insurance, International Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente, Jubilee Holding Limited, Highmark Inc, BMI Healthcare, Vitality Corporate Services Limited, Centene Corporation, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., and other prominent players.

