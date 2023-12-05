India Life Insurance Market 2023 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2032

India’s Life Insurance Market Sets Its Sights: Expected to Grow at a 6.0% CAGR by 2028

India’s life insurance sector is witnessing robust growth due to increasing consumer awareness. A recent study by Report Ocean projects the Indian life insurance market to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028. The burgeoning middle-class population and younger demographics are showing heightened interest in term life insurance. Additionally, the younger generation’s focus on retirement planning is expected to drive demand for life insurance policies. Government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana are further promoting the adoption of life insurance. However, high premium rates might restrain market growth.

Tax Benefits Driving Market Expansion

Tax advantages linked with life insurance policies are playing a pivotal role in fostering their adoption. Section 10(D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 allows tax-free maturity and death benefits for the beneficiaries. Increased awareness of these benefits is expected to drive market growth.

Rise of Insurtech in Life Insurance Bolsters the Market

The burgeoning adoption of Insurtech is enhancing accessibility and uptake of life insurance. Numerous life insurance firms are deploying digital solutions to streamline services. For example, partnerships like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay and PhonePe’s preliminary approval from IRDAI for life and general insurance brokering indicate the potential of such associations.

Distribution Channels and Regional Insights

Banks dominate the distribution channels for life insurance in India, followed by agencies that assist customers in policy selection. Geographically, Western India holds the largest market share in life insurance, closely trailed by South India. However, North India is showing potential growth, with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh exhibiting significant demand. States like Bihar, with relatively low insurance coverage, also present opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact and Competitive Landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly propelled the life insurance market, attributed to increased risk awareness, especially among younger demographics. Initially halted due to insurers not offering new coverage to recovering COVID-19 patients, the market revived as awareness grew about the virus’s long-term effects. Leading players like Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and others dominate the market, employing various strategies such as partnerships and mergers to stay competitive.

The Indian life insurance sector remains fragmented, offering diverse deals and benefits to attract customers. Competitive strategies, including partnerships and advertising, are central to maintaining market leadership.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Life Insurance Market

India Life Insurance Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India life insurance market are Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and other prominent players.

