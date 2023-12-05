Digital Agriculture Market Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2032

The Digital Agriculture Market Set to Triple by 2028

The agricultural sector is undergoing a remarkable surge due to heightened awareness of the benefits offered by digital agriculture in augmenting agricultural productivity. Digital agriculture, encompassing the application of technologies like AI, drones, GPS, and moisture detectors, facilitates data collection, storage, and analysis for informed decision-making. This extends beyond farms, encompassing the entire value chain till product delivery to clients.

As per a recent study by Report Ocean, the global digital agriculture market, valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2021, is forecasted to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 16.8% during 2022-2028, reaching approximately USD 31.8 billion by 2028. The market’s growth is propelled by the quest for higher crop yield, labor shortages in agriculture, and heightened concerns regarding food security and nutrition. This advancement allows for a conducive agricultural environment, promoting urbanization and technology integration on farms, ultimately enhancing productivity cost-effectively.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR455

Beyond individual benefits for farmers, digital agriculture presents broader social advantages and disruptive potentials by sharing information across traditional industry borders. The ongoing digital transformation fosters new work practices and amplifies capabilities within the agricultural industry. The market’s expansion is anticipated due to rising demands for innovative technologies that enhance productivity and reduce waste, bolstered by increased usage of mobile phones for digital farming. The positive impact of increased internet connectivity in underdeveloped nations further accelerates this trend.

The Growth Drivers: Labor Scarcity and Food Demand

Global population growth fuels increased food demand, prompting productivity improvements with fewer resources. Labor scarcity in agriculture, attributed to urbanization and the quest for stable income sources, drives the need for digital agricultural solutions. Moreover, environmental factors like water scarcity and climate change consequences bolster the demand for digital agriculture. However, the lack of technical expertise might impede industry expansion.

Anticipated Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the digital agriculture market, attributed to increased tech-awareness in agriculture and supportive government policies promoting digitization in the sector. Rising urbanization and the quest for food security will further drive the demand for digital agriculture in this region. Despite ongoing developments in countries like China and Japan, the vast potential in most Asia-Pacific markets remains untapped.

Technological Advancements and COVID-19 Impact

Technological advancements like precision farming, emphasizing precise agricultural inputs to boost yields, are projected to drive the industry forward. The United States, through enhanced consumer insights into farm-to-table food, and the UK, focusing on AI for productivity, signify substantial contributions to the future food ecosystem. COVID-19’s impact amplified global food insecurity, disrupted supply chains, and led to significant price hikes in retail food sectors, particularly affecting low- and middle-income countries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR455

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Hardware

Displays

Drone/UAVs

GPS/GNSS Devices

Guidance and Steering Systems

Irrigation Controllers

Others

Software

Services

By Application

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking

Drone Analytics

Financial Management

Farm Inventory Management

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The existence of several regional and local suppliers is what defines the global digital agricultural market. The digital agriculture market is competitive with domestic, regional, and international companies are all competing for a sizeable piece of the market share. Some of the prominent player in the global digital agriculture market includes Agrellus, Inc., Agri Marketplace, Agrofy, Agrostar, COFCO International, Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd., DeHaat, Eden Farm, Farmcrowdy, Kaset Thai Hitech Co., Ltd., Ninjacart Platform (63Ideas Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.), Tanihub, WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd.

By expanding their service offerings and introducing better consumer packages and discounts, the companies continue to lead the industry. In addition to producers, distributors, and consumers, labor-intensive food processing industries have also been impacted by supply chain interruptions. A variety of tactics are used, including signing agreements, mergers, and strategic alliances. For instance, for the purpose of offering an international precision agricultural solution, IBM teamed up with Solinftec. Unparalleled IBM climate-based information is combined with Solinftec’s artificial intelligence and powerful algorithms to offer real-time decision-making solutions to improve operation efficiency, usage of inputs, and agricultural compliance, which reduces environmental impact.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the Global Digital Agriculture Market Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and global digital agriculture market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global digital agriculture market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR455

Seize the Global Digital Agriculture Market Opportunities

The comprehensive report details market insights, upcoming trends, growth potential, and technology advancements, aiding strategic decision-making for industry stakeholders. It emphasizes the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics, guiding key players toward informed choices for business growth.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction

Comprehensive Analysis

Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Detailed Company Profiles

Future Market Outlook

Industry Analysis

Value Chain Insights

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR455