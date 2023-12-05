Jordan Cloud Market Share 2023 Comprehensive Insights, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2032

Jordan Cloud Market Poised for an 18% CAGR Growth by 2028

The Jordan Cloud Market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud services across sectors like manufacturing, BFSI, and healthcare. Factors driving this expansion include growing government initiatives and substantial ICT infrastructure development in the country.

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the Jordan Cloud Market is projected to achieve an 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is attributed to a heightened focus on developing customer-centric applications, the surge in data generation via websites and mobile apps, and the integration of emerging technologies like big data, AI, and Machine Learning (ML).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving Cloud Technology Growth

The integration of AI is anticipated to significantly fuel market expansion in Jordan. Organizations leveraging AI alongside cloud solutions can bolster their data visualization capabilities and render complex data usable. The Jordanian government’s release of the Jordanian Artificial Intelligence Policy 2020 through the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship aims to harness AI’s potential for comprehensive cross-sector growth, balancing its advantages and mitigating potential downsides.

BFSI Dominates; Manufacturing Shows Fastest Growth

Cloud adoption in the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector has revolutionized digital transformation. The BFSI industry leverages cloud services for cost reduction, fostering innovation, enhancing customer relations, and amplifying flexibility. However, the manufacturing segment is set to grow the fastest due to seamless data management and real-time visibility offered by cloud services. By integrating technologies like sensors, AI, ML, big data analytics, and IoT, cloud service models present substantial value to manufacturers for corporate resource planning, supply chain management, and data archiving.

Hybrid Deployment Services Gaining Traction

The hybrid deployment model is expected to grow significantly as businesses aim to transition their existing infrastructure to cloud and adopt hybrid models. This model allows leveraging both on-premises and cloud services, catering to businesses’ varied needs. Small and medium-sized businesses prefer cloud services due to minimal initial infrastructure costs, on-demand cloud availability, increased security, compliance, and streamlined task management.

COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for Jordan’s economy, particularly impacting micro and small businesses. Cloud services played a pivotal role in ensuring business continuity, enabling remote work, and meeting market demands during the lockdown. The increased adoption of remote work is anticipated to drive the Jordan Cloud Market in the long term.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Offering

Solutions

Services

Consulting services

Implementation and integration services

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunications

Government And Public Sector

Retail And Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others (Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, IT And ITES)

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Jordan cloud market are Google, IBM, AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Sitech, PioTech (Pioneers Information Technologies), Massachusetts Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. The most efficient means for industry participants to increase their technological skills and get speedy access to growing markets are projected to be partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Jordan Cloud Market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Jordan Cloud Market, along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Leverage the Jordan Cloud Market Opportunities

The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics, aiding decision-makers in strategic planning. It delves into recent technology trends and industry insights, assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions amid dynamic market scenarios.

