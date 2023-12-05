India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023 Expected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth Over Forecast to 2032

India’s AR and VR Market Poised for 28% CAGR Growth Until 2028

The Indian Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market are thriving due to increased utilization of cutting-edge solutions, expanded application across various industries, a burgeoning gaming market, augmented investments in AR and VR technologies, and heightened smartphone penetration in emerging markets.

Report Ocean’s recent study showcased the Indian AR and VR Market’s value at USD 1.69 billion in 2021, anticipated to surge at a 28% CAGR, reaching approximately USD 9.28 billion by 2028. The market’s momentum is driven by amplified adoption of head-mounted displays (HMDs), technological strides, digitalization’s upsurge, post-COVID-19 rise in HMD usage in gaming and entertainment, and substantial investments in the AR & VR sector. Furthermore, the country’s augmented reality and virtual reality market experiences consistent growth due to rapid integration of emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and cloud computing. Yet, prolonged usage of AR devices might pose health concerns, posing a potential restraint for market expansion.

Augmented and Virtual Reality’s Business Applications

Apart from gaming, AR and VR applications are emerging in content creation and professional training. Businesses are progressively embracing augmented and virtual reality to explore the benefits they offer. Leading companies are actively experimenting with diverse AR and VR applications, contributing significantly to market growth. For example, substantial investments are reported in VR by 7% of business and IT leaders, with 15% planning such investments in the next three years. Similarly, 10% have invested heavily in AR, with 24% planning to do so in the next three years. This propels the Indian AR and VR Market to evolve significantly throughout the forecast period (2022-2028).

Rise of Augmented Reality in E-commerce and Retail

The pandemic-induced surge in online shopping bolstered demand for augmented reality applications. Customers were able to virtually try on jewelry and cosmetics, enhancing their shopping experience and facilitating informed purchases, especially when return policies were limited. Augmented reality applications like Loreal and Lenskart, enabling virtual cosmetics trials and try-on of glasses respectively, have contributed to market growth. The convenience offered by augmented reality technologies is expected to drive significant opportunities in the Indian AR and VR Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Challenge: Augmented Reality Accessibility on High-End Smartphones

The limited availability of these technologies on high-end devices restricts access for average users, curbing their exposure to new technical experiences. Addressing this accessibility gap is crucial for market growth. The hardware and most AR software apps are exclusive to high-end devices, posing a challenge for wider market penetration.

Segmentation Insights

The Indian AR and VR Market, segmented by end-users into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, and Others, exhibit the consumer electronics segment holding the largest market share. Enhanced device control, efficiency, and potential energy savings drive this growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Indian AR and VR Market

The pandemic expedited a shift toward remote work, augmenting virtual training, education, and online purchases alongside industrial training and supervision using AR and VR devices. However, it adversely affected suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers of AR and VR devices and components, impacting operations and production during the first half of 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market are Merxius Software Private Limited, Sony India Pvt Ltd, Imaginate Software Labs Pvt Ltd, Samsung India Electronics, Tata Elxsi Limited, SmartVizx Private Limited, Northern Mind Tech LLP, Microsoft Corporation, Google India Pvt Ltd, and other prominent players. The India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

