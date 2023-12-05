Catheter Market 2023 Growth Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2032

The Global Catheter Market Racing Ahead: Expected 8.8% CAGR by 2027

The global catheter market is experiencing a rapid surge, primarily attributed to the mounting burden of chronic ailments and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures like cardiac catheterization, employed for both diagnosis and treatment.

As indicated by a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the global catheter market was valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2020. Projections suggest a remarkable CAGR of 8.8%, reaching approximately USD 34.2 billion by the end of 2027. The market’s growth is propelled by factors such as the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases—cardiovascular, kidney, and respiratory ailments among others—and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures like cardiac catheterization. Furthermore, the market is poised for expansion due to the surge in the elderly population and the rising need for disposable catheters. However, intensified price competition among players and the risk of infections linked to catheter usage might impede market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR449

Urological Disorders Fueling the Global Catheter Market

The rising incidence of urological diseases, including urinary retention, incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and multiple sclerosis, particularly among the elderly population, is a key driver for the global catheter market. Urinary catheters are commonly used by individuals unable to control bladder functions. Urinary catheterization aids in reducing infection risks and kidney damage by facilitating urine flow, thus witnessing a significant demand surge.

Extensive Research and Development Propelling the Global Catheter Market

Amid escalating demand and potential growth, catheter manufacturers and research institutes are heavily investing in research and development activities to enhance catheter applications and mitigate associated risks. Studies, such as the one published in Urology Practice, explore the use of antimicrobial catheter coatings to lower urinary tract infection rates. Such research endeavors widen catheter applicability, driving market expansion.

Global Catheter Market – Distribution Channels

The market for catheters, segmented by distribution channels into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others like diagnostic imaging centers and online stores, witnesses the hospitals & clinics segment holding the largest market share. This is due to increased in-patient treatments and surgeries. Simultaneously, the online store segment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the convenience of accessing catheters through online pharmacies like Amazon Pharmacy.

Regional Dynamics in the Global Catheter Market

Geographically, North America leads the global catheter market due to high chronic disease prevalence and a well-structured healthcare system. Skilled physicians and an increasing number of surgical procedures also contribute to catheter demand in this region. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR, attributed to escalating healthcare expenditure and an expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Catheter Market

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the catheter market, leading to a significant decline in demand due to reduced hospital visits and minimized minimally invasive procedures. However, post-pandemic recovery is expected, with catheters being utilized for therapeutic delivery to severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR449

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloon Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloon Catheters

Urology Catheters

Hemodialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Catheters

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Catheters

Midline Peripheral Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Catheters

Oximetry Catheters

Thermodilution Catheters

IUI Catheters

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Online Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR449

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global catheter market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast Group, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical, Systems, Inc., Smith Medical Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of various industry players offering a wide range of products. The companies extensively invest in R&D activities and focus on improving their distribution channels to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, these companies launch products in new markets to expand their consumer base and revenue. In addition, the market is also characterized by the use of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction

Comprehensive Analysis

Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Detailed Company Profiles

Future Market Outlook

Industry Analysis

Value Chain Insights

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR449