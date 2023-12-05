Vietnam Telemedicine Market Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Industry Players by 2032

Vietnam’s Telemedicine Market Set for Rapid Growth, Anticipates 16.1% CAGR by 2028

The dynamic expansion of Vietnam’s telemedicine market is attributed to several factors, notably the burgeoning geriatric population and substantial governmental investments aimed at advancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, Vietnam’s distinctive demographic composition, known as the “golden population,” significantly influences the market’s upward trajectory.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean highlights the flourishing telemedicine landscape in Vietnam, projecting a robust 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is spurred by increased adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), alongside the country’s growing elderly populace and the widespread penetration of internet and smartphones. Moreover, the government’s augmented investments to fortify Vietnam’s healthcare infrastructure are expected to create lucrative prospects for the telemedicine market.

Vietnam’s Aging Population Drives Telemedicine Growth

Vietnam, ranking as the 8th most populous country in Asia and the 3rd in Southeast Asia, is on the brink of an aging society, as per the World Population Prospects. This rapid aging trend is anticipated to transform Vietnam into an aged society by 2035, among the fastest-aging nations globally.

The swift growth of Vietnam’s aging populace, outpacing birth rates, will strain healthcare facilities and escalate the demand for healthcare services countrywide. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and Big Data, companies can introduce specialized geriatric care services. Consequently, innovative technologies such as remote patient monitoring and diagnosis are expected to witness heightened demand, driving the Vietnam telemedicine market’s growth.

Vietnam’s “Golden Population” Spurs Telemedicine Opportunities

Over the last three decades, Vietnam has experienced significant demographic shifts, marked by a decline in the under-15 age group and a surge in the 15-64 age bracket. This demographic transition has led to a “golden age” population structure, where one employed individual supports only one dependent.

Vietnam’s millennials have been instrumental in the country’s economic progress and are expected to drive Vietnam toward developed nation status. The 15-64 age group represents a favorable demographic for embracing innovative science and technology, fostering demand for consumer healthcare electronics, thus fostering opportunities for Vietnam’s telemedicine market growth.

Services Segment Holds Dominance in Vietnam’s Telemedicine Landscape

The services segment, encompassing telepathology, telecardiology, teleradiology, tele-dermatology, and telepsychiatry, held a dominant position in Vietnam’s telemedicine market in 2021. The surge in demand for telemedicine services during lockdowns and travel restrictions bolstered the services segment’s dominance.

COVID-19’s Impact on Vietnam’s Telemedicine Market

The ongoing pandemic has fueled the demand for telemedicine in Vietnam. With surging COVID-19 cases straining the country’s healthcare system, telemedicine companies like Docoscan provided free teleconsulting during Vietnam’s fourth COVID-19 wave in August 2021. The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant is expected to further boost the telemedicine market in Vietnam in the coming years.

Vietnam Telemedicine Market- Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Vietnam telemedicine market include Viettel Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), FPT Group, Doctor Anywhere, BuyMed, VieVie Healthcare, JioHealth, Med247, eDoctor, MyDoc, and others prominent players.

Recent developments, like Sumitomo Corporation’s substantial investment in Insmart and Vietnam’s launch of a Telehealth platform to enhance healthcare accessibility during COVID-19, exemplify the market’s dynamism and commitment toward advancing healthcare services within the country.

