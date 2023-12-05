Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 5

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Following the formal registration of the presidential and vice presidential candidates on Nov. 24, outlets rushed to conduct polls but appear to be taking a break before releasing more. The rolling tracking pollster Formosa, which releases polls every few days, is the only new one.

The last three releases of the Formosa poll showed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) rising sharply, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) declining sharply, and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) rising moderately. This could be significant as Formosa polls have tended to show a progression over time in public opinion, but the last few releases have shown the largest movement in voter sentiment since their polling began.

That is only one polling outfit, however. It will take more to confirm these are indeed the trends.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)