Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 5

Weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

  112
By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/12/05 20:40
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 5

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Following the formal registration of the presidential and vice presidential candidates on Nov. 24, outlets rushed to conduct polls but appear to be taking a break before releasing more. The rolling tracking pollster Formosa, which releases polls every few days, is the only new one.

The last three releases of the Formosa poll showed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) rising sharply, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) declining sharply, and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) rising moderately. This could be significant as Formosa polls have tended to show a progression over time in public opinion, but the last few releases have shown the largest movement in voter sentiment since their polling began.

That is only one polling outfit, however. It will take more to confirm these are indeed the trends.

Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 5

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
2024 presidential election polling

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll shows DPP as favorite for Taiwan presidency, KMT for legislature
Poll shows DPP as favorite for Taiwan presidency, KMT for legislature
2023/12/04 18:50
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 30
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 30
2023/12/01 11:11
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 25
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 25
2023/11/26 14:20
Poll shows opposition narrow gap with frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race
Poll shows opposition narrow gap with frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race
2023/11/22 17:06
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 20
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 20
2023/11/20 21:11