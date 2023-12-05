Watch Taipei Dome spring a leak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video surfaced on social media on Monday (Dec. 4) showing a leak inside the newly opened Taipei Dome.

Monday was the second day of the BFA Asian Baseball Championship held in the Taipei Dome, with games between Japan and Pakistan, Palestine and Hong Kong, and the Philippines and Thailand. However, about one hour into the matchup between the Philippines and Thailand, a leak in the roof became visible.

A baseball fan who goes by the YouTube handle Chuck919 captured footage and wrote that at about 1:40 p.m., "It was raining lightly inside Taipei Dome." He said the leak occurred in the vicinity of third base and left field.

The video went viral on PTT, where netizens commented, "It's raining heavily outside and it's raining lightly inside," and "This is a bigger problem than the Taoyuan Airport. Do you still have to pay to get in with this kind of quality?"

During a session of the Taipei City Council, some councilors asked the city government to promptly address the issue and avoid embarrassment for Taipei, reported PTS News. Wang Hung-shiang (王泓翔), the commissioner of the Taipei Department of Sports, said "We will supervise and urge Farglory to complete it as soon as possible," and Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said, "Yes, we will handle it immediately."

Farglory Group Deputy General Manager Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) was cited by UDN on Tuesday (Dec. 5) as stating a comprehensive inspection of the stadium had taken place. However, as the BFA Asian Baseball Championship is currently underway, repair work will not be carried out until the schedule is concluded.

The inspection found that gaps in the pipeline joints that had been inadvertently left during construction led to the leakage. Yang said that the area where the leaks occurred has not been opened for ticket sales, ensuring no impact on the games.