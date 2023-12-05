Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China allows the import of custard apples from Taitung County to resume, Beijing should return to normal farm trade practices, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Tuesday (Dec. 5).

At different moments over the past few years, China imposed bans on a variety of products from Taiwan’s farming sector. The moves were often seen as politically motivated, with Beijing trying to sanction the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and to make it fall out of favor with farmers.

Acting MOA Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said Taiwan would continue to export quality fruit to any country, including China, per CNA. However, Beijing’s latest decision to end two years of boycotting the custard apples had not come through the regular cross-strait health inspection platform, he said.

Instead, China had directly named three packaging firms and 25 fruit farms that would be allowed to supply the fruit. The minister said the government would continue to use common health inspection standards for other types of fruit as well and to try and export them to China, even though Beijing has not responded.