Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports

MOA wants Beijing to use normal channels, not local governments

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/05 17:40
Taitung County resumes the export of custard apples to China. 

Taitung County resumes the export of custard apples to China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China allows the import of custard apples from Taitung County to resume, Beijing should return to normal farm trade practices, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Tuesday (Dec. 5).

At different moments over the past few years, China imposed bans on a variety of products from Taiwan’s farming sector. The moves were often seen as politically motivated, with Beijing trying to sanction the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and to make it fall out of favor with farmers.

Acting MOA Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said Taiwan would continue to export quality fruit to any country, including China, per CNA. However, Beijing’s latest decision to end two years of boycotting the custard apples had not come through the regular cross-strait health inspection platform, he said.

Instead, China had directly named three packaging firms and 25 fruit farms that would be allowed to supply the fruit. The minister said the government would continue to use common health inspection standards for other types of fruit as well and to try and export them to China, even though Beijing has not responded.
