President Tsai Ing-wen lauds Taiwan's drone development efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 5) commended the nation’s efforts to ramp up military drone research and production at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aerospace and drone research center in Chiayi.

Upon completion, the facility will engage in the mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and help Taiwan enhance its asymmetric warfare capabilities, Tsai said, per a Presidential Office statement. The president said she hoped collaboration between the central and local authorities would nurture and strengthen the UAV industry in Chiayi, making it a key drone production hub in Asia.

Tsai emphasized that the aerospace and UAV industries are crucial development targets within Taiwan’s six core strategic industries. Various ministries are launching initiatives, focusing on areas such as regulatory frameworks, specialized educational programs to cultivate talent, and launching a UAV industry development promotion office, she said.

The Ministry of National Defense is advancing military-commercial regulations for UAVs, collaborating with domestic companies to strengthen key technologies for dual-use applications, promoting indigenous UAV manufacturing, and establishing a complete industry chain in Taiwan, Tsai added.

Tsai also thanked the collective efforts of all partners involved and said she looked forward to continued collaboration to propel Taiwan-made drones onto the global stage.