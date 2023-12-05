Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan sees visitors from Vietnam decline after visa rule change

New visa application process takes 8 days

  176
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/05 16:32
Travel operators say a change in visa rules led to a decline in Vietnamese travelers heading for Taiwan. 

Travel operators say a change in visa rules led to a decline in Vietnamese travelers heading for Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of visitors from Vietnam declined in September after Taiwan changed visa rules, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 5).

Vietnamese travelers holding visas for Japan or South Korea were allowed to register online to apply for entry to Taiwan, but the method, labeled as a “conditional visa waiver,” was phased out on Sept. 14, per CNA. The number of Vietnamese visiting Taiwan declined from more than 37,000 in July and August each, to 30,000 in September and 32,000 in October.

The new method includes a visa application procedure which takes eight days. According to travel operators, the longer period has dissuaded some travelers from making plans to visit Taiwan.

Travel agencies also blamed the poor performance of the Vietnamese economy for the falling number of tourists. The Southeast Asian country had been expecting an economic growth rate of 6.5% for 2023, but during the first three quarters of the year, growth only reached an average of 4.24%. As a result, Vietnamese consumers were less eager to spend and postponed travel plans.
Vietnam
Vietnamese tourists
Taiwan-Vietnam ties
visa waiver
visa rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, Vietnam eyeing 2 million visitor exchanges in 2024
Taiwan, Vietnam eyeing 2 million visitor exchanges in 2024
2023/11/29 14:42
Thailand expands visa waiver to visitors from Taiwan
Thailand expands visa waiver to visitors from Taiwan
2023/10/31 15:10
Vietnam adds China to Taiwan name at education fair
Vietnam adds China to Taiwan name at education fair
2023/10/17 17:19
Endangered Vietnam-endemic pheasants find home in Taipei Zoo
Endangered Vietnam-endemic pheasants find home in Taipei Zoo
2023/10/17 12:07
Vietnamese worker falls to his death at Taipei construction project
Vietnamese worker falls to his death at Taipei construction project
2023/10/13 19:22