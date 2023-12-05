Stellar lineup for 2024 Taipei New Year countdown bash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acclaimed performers are set to welcome the New Year at Taipei City Hall Square during the annual New Year's Eve celebration, a highly anticipated event that attracts tens of thousands of revelers each year, complemented by the iconic Taipei 101 fireworks display.

The Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism announced that Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩), a renowned singer and songwriter, will grace the stage. Hsu, a recipient of the Golden Melody Awards for Best New Artist, Best Mandarin Female Singer, and Best Composer, is poised to deliver a stellar performance.

Joining the lineup are Hush and Matzka, both Golden Melody Awards winners for Best Mandarin Male Singer. This marks the first collaboration of the three talented artists, promising a memorable act for the festive occasion.

The entertainment roster also includes an A Capella performance by O-Kai Singers, an Indigenous group from Taiwan with a history of garnering music awards both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the award-winning rock band Mixer (麋先生), known for creating soundtracks for popular TV dramas and films such as "Light the Night" and "Copycat Killer," is set to captivate the audience.

Earlier announcements featured well-known artists like Power Station (動力火車), 831 (八三夭), Accusefive (告五人), WeiBird (韋禮安), and Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) in the New Year's Eve concert lineup. The Taiwanese rock duo Power Station will deliver the finale, building anticipation for the arrival of the New Year.

The hosting duties for the evening will be undertaken by Lulu (黃路梓茵), a celebrated figure recognized at this year's Golden Bell Awards. Her recent success as the host of the Golden Horse Awards has earned her widespread acclaim, adding to the excitement of the upcoming celebration.

Visit the website of the 2024 Taipei New Year’s Party for more information.



Lala Hsu. (Instagram, Lala Hsu photo)



Lulu, host for the 2024 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism)



Performers for the 2024 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism photo)