Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Stellar lineup for 2024 Taipei New Year countdown bash

Event features performances of Golden Melody Awards winners

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/05 16:31
2023 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism )

2023 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism )

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acclaimed performers are set to welcome the New Year at Taipei City Hall Square during the annual New Year's Eve celebration, a highly anticipated event that attracts tens of thousands of revelers each year, complemented by the iconic Taipei 101 fireworks display.

The Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism announced that Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩), a renowned singer and songwriter, will grace the stage. Hsu, a recipient of the Golden Melody Awards for Best New Artist, Best Mandarin Female Singer, and Best Composer, is poised to deliver a stellar performance.

Joining the lineup are Hush and Matzka, both Golden Melody Awards winners for Best Mandarin Male Singer. This marks the first collaboration of the three talented artists, promising a memorable act for the festive occasion.

The entertainment roster also includes an A Capella performance by O-Kai Singers, an Indigenous group from Taiwan with a history of garnering music awards both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the award-winning rock band Mixer (麋先生), known for creating soundtracks for popular TV dramas and films such as "Light the Night" and "Copycat Killer," is set to captivate the audience.

Earlier announcements featured well-known artists like Power Station (動力火車), 831 (八三夭), Accusefive (告五人), WeiBird (韋禮安), and Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) in the New Year's Eve concert lineup. The Taiwanese rock duo Power Station will deliver the finale, building anticipation for the arrival of the New Year.

The hosting duties for the evening will be undertaken by Lulu (黃路梓茵), a celebrated figure recognized at this year's Golden Bell Awards. Her recent success as the host of the Golden Horse Awards has earned her widespread acclaim, adding to the excitement of the upcoming celebration.

Visit the website of the 2024 Taipei New Year’s Party for more information.

Stellar lineup for 2024 Taipei New Year countdown bash
Lala Hsu. (Instagram, Lala Hsu photo)

Stellar lineup for 2024 Taipei New Year countdown bash
Lulu, host for the 2024 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism)

Stellar lineup for 2024 Taipei New Year countdown bash
Performers for the 2024 Taipei New Year countdown party. (Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism photo)
New Year
New Year's Eve
concert
Taipei City Hall
New Year party
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pitches shutout against South Korea in Asian Baseball Championship opener
Taiwan pitches shutout against South Korea in Asian Baseball Championship opener
2023/12/04 10:29
Taiwan mulls extending airport virus tests until Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls extending airport virus tests until Lunar New Year
2023/12/02 17:24
Taiwanese zookeepers caring for hazardous animals to get extra pay
Taiwanese zookeepers caring for hazardous animals to get extra pay
2023/12/01 16:40
Taiwan NDC plans innovation offices in Silicon Valley, Tokyo
Taiwan NDC plans innovation offices in Silicon Valley, Tokyo
2023/12/01 14:30
Review ordered into police search at Taipei Sacred Heart Church
Review ordered into police search at Taipei Sacred Heart Church
2023/11/30 17:48