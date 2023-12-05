Taiwan’s Foxconn, Pegatron pause Indian iPhone production due to cyclone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron have paused iPhone production at their facilities close to Chennai due to heavy rains in southern India, Reuters reported on Monday (Dec. 4).

Chennai, a large electronics and manufacturing hub, in Tamil Nadu state was hit with heavy rains and flooding. Its airport was also shut down on Monday as Cyclone Michuang made its way down the coast toward Andhra Pradesh state, according to Reuters.

Foxconn has around 35,000 workers at its Tamil Nadu iPhone facility. Foxconn has increased its footprint in southern India as Apple looks to diversify some production away from China, the report said.

Meanwhile, for Pegatron, this is the second time in recent months that it has paused production at its factory. In September, it temporarily stopped iPhone assembly due to a fire at the plant.

Apple in the third quarter this year had its highest-ever quarterly shipments from India at upwards of 2.5 million units, according to data from market research firm Counterpoint Research cited by Reuters.