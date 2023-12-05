Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global electric vehicle transmission market held a market value of USD 7,256.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 43,689.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market held a volume of 4,076.7 thousand units in 2021.

The inclination towards electric cars by many countries has aided in the reduction of several issues of economy, power, environment, and others. Many companies operating in the electric vehicles transmission market as well as its parent industry are focused on developing vehicles with cutting edge technology with newer features and which will be accessible to all target groups in several economies. Long-standing players have a strong catch on demand to sustain their presence in the market. Growing concerns related to the carbon emissions drive the growth of this market.

The “Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

Allison Transmission Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Dana Limited, EATON Corporation, Denso Corporation, GKN Plc, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., JATCO Ltd., Mando Corporation, Magna International, Porsche AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Xtrac Ltd, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission market represents a critical aspect of the broader electric mobility industry, involving stakeholders such as automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and component suppliers. The transmission system in electric vehicles differs significantly from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, often utilizing single-speed or multi-speed gearboxes, or in some cases, direct-drive systems.

The market for EV transmissions is influenced by several factors driving the global shift toward electric mobility. As the demand for EVs continues to rise due to environmental concerns, government regulations promoting clean energy transportation, and increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles, the transmission systems in these vehicles are undergoing significant technological advancements. The focus is on improving efficiency, enhancing range, and optimizing power delivery to the wheels.

Electric vehicle transmissions are evolving to meet the specific needs of different vehicle types, ranging from passenger cars to commercial vehicles. Innovations in transmission technologies aim to optimize powertrain efficiency, manage torque delivery, and improve overall driving performance. Additionally, the development of more compact and lightweight transmission systems is becoming crucial to maximize space utilization within EVs and enhance overall vehicle design and performance.

Collaborations between automakers, transmission system manufacturers, and technology companies are fostering innovation in EV transmission technology. Research and development efforts are directed toward improving the reliability, durability, and efficiency of these systems while reducing costs associated with their production.

Moreover, advancements in motor and battery technologies are influencing the evolution of EV transmissions. Direct-drive systems or single-speed transmissions are gaining prominence, particularly in certain types of electric vehicles, due to their simplicity, efficiency, and reliability, while multi-speed transmissions are being explored to improve efficiency and performance in various vehicle segments.

The Electric Vehicle Transmission market is expected to witness significant growth as automakers strive to enhance the driving range, efficiency, and overall performance of electric vehicles. Continued investments in research and development, technological innovations, and collaborations across the EV ecosystem will play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of EV transmission systems, catering to the evolving demands of the electric mobility industry.

By Transmission Type,

o Single Speed

o Multi Speed

? 2 Speed EV Transmission

? 3 Speed EV Transmission

? 4 Speed EV Transmission

? 7 Speed EV Transmission

? 8 Speed EV Transmission

The single speed segment held the highest growth rate of 22.7%. On the other hand, based on multi speed, the 2 speed EV transmission sub-segment was the highest shareholding amongst all multi speed transmission type.

By Transmission System,

o AMT Transmissions

o AT Transmission

o CVT Transmissions

o DCT/DHT Transmissions

The AT transmission system held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to its high preference rate.

By Vehicle Type (Power),

o Battery EV

o Plug-In EV

o Hybrid EV

The battery EV is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 20,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

By Vehicle Type (Design/Model),

o Cars

o Buses

o Trucks

o Others

The cars vehicle type held more than 60% of the market share in 2021 owing to the increased purchase of EV during that duration.

By Distribution Channel,

o Online

o Offline

? OEMs

? Aftermarket

The offline segment held the highest CAGR of 22.4% owing to the technological advancements and ease of accessibility factor of this segment.

Regional Overview

By region, the global electric vehicle transmission market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific market for electric vehicle transmission held the highest market growth rate of 23% owing to the rising strategic developments. The European market is projected to grow steadily with an opportunity of more than USD 9,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

